Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 10, 2024 15:03 GMT
Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs
In a Saturday matchup, the fifth-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs (26-15-8) face off against the 15th-ranked Ottawa Senators (20-25-2) at Canadian Tire Centre at 7 p.m. EST.

Toronto recently secured a 5-4 victory against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, maintaining its solid standing.

Ottawa enters the game with momentum from a 3-2 road OT win over the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs
 Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander
  • Nicholas Robertson- Max Domi- Noah Gregor
  • Bobby McMann- Pontus Holmberg- Ryan Reaves

Defenseman

  • Morgan Rielly- T.J. Brodie
  • Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
  • Mark Giordano- Timothy Liljegren

Goalie

  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov
Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov Ottawa Senators nter caption

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Leafs. Here are his stats for the season:

  • GP (Games Played): 21
  • GS (Games Started): 21
  • WINS: 9
  • L (Losses): 4
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 6
  • GA (Goals Against): 65
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 3.38
  • SA (Shots Against): 535
  • SV (Saves): 470
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .879
  • SO (Shutouts): 2
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 54:54

Ottawa Senators projected lineups

Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators

Forwards

  • Brady Tkachuk- Josh Norris- Drake Batherson
  • Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux
  • Ridly Greig- Shane Pinto- Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Dominik Kubalik- Mark Kastelic- Parker Kelly

Defenseman

  • Thomas Chabot- Artem Zub
  • Jakob Chychrun- Jacob Bernard-Docker
  • Erik Brannstrom- Travis Hamonic

Goalie

  • Joonas Korpisalo
  • Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators starting goalies

Ottawa Senators- Joonas Korpisalo
Ottawa Senators- Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his stats for the season:

  • GP (Games Played): 33
  • GS (Games Started): 29
  • WINS: 12
  • L (Losses): 16
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
  • GA (Goals Against): 103
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 3.38
  • SA (Shots Against): 928
  • SV (Saves): 825
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .889
  • SO (Shutouts): 0
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 55:20

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
