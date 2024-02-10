Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

In a Saturday matchup, the fifth-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs (26-15-8) face off against the 15th-ranked Ottawa Senators (20-25-2) at Canadian Tire Centre at 7 p.m. EST.

Toronto recently secured a 5-4 victory against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, maintaining its solid standing.

Ottawa enters the game with momentum from a 3-2 road OT win over the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson- Max Domi- Noah Gregor

Bobby McMann- Pontus Holmberg- Ryan Reaves

Defenseman

Morgan Rielly- T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano- Timothy Liljegren

Goalie

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Leafs. Here are his stats for the season:

GP (Games Played): 21

GS (Games Started): 21

WINS: 9

L (Losses): 4

OTL (Overtime Losses): 6

GA (Goals Against): 65

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 3.38

SA (Shots Against): 535

SV (Saves): 470

SV% (Save Percentage): .879

SO (Shutouts): 2

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 54:54

Ottawa Senators projected lineups

Ottawa Senators

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk- Josh Norris- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig- Shane Pinto- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik- Mark Kastelic- Parker Kelly

Defenseman

Thomas Chabot- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom- Travis Hamonic

Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators starting goalies

Ottawa Senators- Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his stats for the season:

GP (Games Played): 33

GS (Games Started): 29

WINS: 12

L (Losses): 16

OTL (Overtime Losses): 2

GA (Goals Against): 103

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 3.38

SA (Shots Against): 928

SV (Saves): 825

SV% (Save Percentage): .889

SO (Shutouts): 0

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 55:20