Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

In a Saturday matchup, the fifth-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs (26-15-8) face off against the 15th-ranked Ottawa Senators (20-25-2) at Canadian Tire Centre at 7 p.m. EST.
Toronto recently secured a 5-4 victory against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, maintaining its solid standing.
Ottawa enters the game with momentum from a 3-2 road OT win over the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineupsToronto Maple Leafs
Forwards
- Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Nicholas Robertson- Max Domi- Noah Gregor
- Bobby McMann- Pontus Holmberg- Ryan Reaves
Defenseman
- Morgan Rielly- T.J. Brodie
- Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
- Mark Giordano- Timothy Liljegren
Goalie
- Ilya Samsonov
- Martin Jones
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Leafs. Here are his stats for the season:
- GP (Games Played): 21
- GS (Games Started): 21
- WINS: 9
- L (Losses): 4
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 6
- GA (Goals Against): 65
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 3.38
- SA (Shots Against): 535
- SV (Saves): 470
- SV% (Save Percentage): .879
- SO (Shutouts): 2
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 54:54
Ottawa Senators projected lineups
Forwards
- Brady Tkachuk- Josh Norris- Drake Batherson
- Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux
- Ridly Greig- Shane Pinto- Vladimir Tarasenko
- Dominik Kubalik- Mark Kastelic- Parker Kelly
Defenseman
- Thomas Chabot- Artem Zub
- Jakob Chychrun- Jacob Bernard-Docker
- Erik Brannstrom- Travis Hamonic
Goalie
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators starting goalies
Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his stats for the season:
- GP (Games Played): 33
- GS (Games Started): 29
- WINS: 12
- L (Losses): 16
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
- GA (Goals Against): 103
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 3.38
- SA (Shots Against): 928
- SV (Saves): 825
- SV% (Save Percentage): .889
- SO (Shutouts): 0
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 55:20
