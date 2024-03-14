Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th March, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (37-19-8) will be against the Philadelphia Flyers (34-24-8) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Both teams are positioned near the top of the standings, with Toronto holding the fifth spot and Philadelphia trailing closely in the sixth.

The Maple Leafs enter the matchup fresh off a 3-2 road victory against the Montreal Canadiens on March 9.

Meanwhile, the Flyers secured a hard-fought 3-2 win at home against the San Jose Sharks in their previous outing on March 12.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineups

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Calle Jarnkrok

Max Domi- John Tavares- William Nylander

Matthew Knies- David Kampf- Bobby McMann

Pontus Holmberg- Connor Dewar- Ryan Reaves

Defenseman

T.J. Brodie- Jake McCabe

Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin

Joel Edmundson- Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Toronto Maple Leafs Starting Goalies

Toronto Maple Leafs- Ilya Samsonov Philadelphia Flyers

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 30

Games Started (GS): 30

Wins: 17

Losses (L): 5

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 88

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.10

Shots Against (SA): 780

Saves (SV): 692

Save Percentage (SV%): .887

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 44 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lineups

Forwards

Denis Gurianov- Sean Couturier- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster- Scott Laughton- Owen Tippett

Noah Cates- Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee- Morgan Frost- Bobby Brink

Defenseman

Cam York- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula- Erik Johnson

Goalies

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Philadelphia Flyers Starting Goalies

Philadelphia Flyers- Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson will most likely start for the Philadelphia Flyers. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 38

Games Started (GS): 36

Wins: 19

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 5

Goals Against (GA): 93

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.61

Shots Against (SA): 925

Saves (SV): 832

Save Percentage (SV%): .899

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 19 seconds