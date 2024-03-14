Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th March, 2024

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 14, 2024 16:19 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Philadelphia Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs (37-19-8) will be against the Philadelphia Flyers (34-24-8) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Both teams are positioned near the top of the standings, with Toronto holding the fifth spot and Philadelphia trailing closely in the sixth.

The Maple Leafs enter the matchup fresh off a 3-2 road victory against the Montreal Canadiens on March 9.

Meanwhile, the Flyers secured a hard-fought 3-2 win at home against the San Jose Sharks in their previous outing on March 12.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineups

Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs
 Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards

  • Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Calle Jarnkrok
  • Max Domi- John Tavares- William Nylander
  • Matthew Knies- David Kampf- Bobby McMann
  • Pontus Holmberg- Connor Dewar- Ryan Reaves

Defenseman

  • T.J. Brodie- Jake McCabe
  • Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin
  • Joel Edmundson- Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Joseph Woll

Toronto Maple Leafs Starting Goalies

Toronto Maple Leafs- Ilya Samsonov Philadelphia Flyers
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 30
  • Games Started (GS): 30
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses (L): 5
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
  • Goals Against (GA): 88
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.10
  • Shots Against (SA): 780
  • Saves (SV): 692
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .887
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 44 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lineups

San Jose Sharks v Philadelphia Flyers
 Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards

  • Denis Gurianov- Sean Couturier- Travis Konecny
  • Tyson Foerster- Scott Laughton- Owen Tippett
  • Noah Cates- Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway
  • Joel Farabee- Morgan Frost- Bobby Brink

Defenseman

  • Cam York- Travis Sanheim
  • Marc Staal- Ronnie Attard
  • Egor Zamula- Erik Johnson

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson
  • Felix Sandstrom

Philadelphia Flyers Starting Goalies

Philadelphia Flyers- Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers- Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson will most likely start for the Philadelphia Flyers. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 38
  • Games Started (GS): 36
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
  • Goals Against (GA): 93
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.61
  • Shots Against (SA): 925
  • Saves (SV): 832
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .899
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 19 seconds

Edited by Krutik Jain
