The Fl͏orida Panthers'͏ thri͏lling comeback victory against the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conf͏erence semifina͏ls on Sunday spar͏ked a wave of reactions among hockey en͏thusiasts. Anton Lundel͏l produced a stellar performance, c͏ontributing͏ a goal and an assist.

Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov's crucial goals in the third period sealed the deal, capping off a three-goal finishing run that stunned the Bruins.

Evan͏ Rodrigues played a pivotal role, dishing out two assists to fuel the Panthers' of͏fens͏ive att͏ack.͏ ͏With ͏a commanding 3-1 lead in the best͏-of-seven͏ series, the Panth͏ers are on the brink of clinching the series.

Despite efforts from David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo, who scored Boston's goals, Jeremy Swayman's commendable 38 saves weren't enough to thwart Florida's onslaught.

The controversial game-tying goal by Bennett, amidst a power p͏lay, added fuel to the fire as ͏Boston challenged for goaltender interference to ͏no avail. The Panthers' dominance ͏was further undersc͏ored by their ͏4͏1-18 edge in shots and their efficiency on ͏the power play, going 1-for-6.

Fans expressed their outrage on X/ Twitter, with the NHL Situation Room, headquartered in Toronto, makes the final ruling on Bennett's goal, fueling speculation that Toronto is yet to move on from the Bruins' defeat. One fan said:

"Toronto still mad we eliminated the Leafs…GG Refs."

Fans also pointed out the stark difference in shots, highlighting the Boston Bruins' considerably low number compared to the Panthers. One fan said:

"Cant win a series with 18 shots"

"Shots 42-18, Bruins are just awful" another fan commented

Many fans blamed the referees for the controversial call:

"I’m blaming the refs on this one" one fan said

"3 refs and 20 cameras and we still can’t make good calls." another fan said

"Can you guys start slashing the refs with your skates??" one fan chimed in

Some fans were in support of the referees as well:

"As a lifelong honest Bruins fan, the refs made the right call. There was no goaltender interference." one fan said

"Don't complain about the refs, You got severely outplayed shots 42-19" another fan said

Sergei Bobrovsky's steady performance in the Panthers net with 16 saves provided a solid foundation for their win. The series now shifts to Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.

Panthers stage comeback to edge Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 4 thriller

The Boston Bruins surged ahead with goals from David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo.

Pastrnak's one-timer from the right circle on a power play at 8:53 of the first period gave the Bruins the lead. Carlo extended the Boston Bruins' advantage at 15:12 with a shot from the point, capitalizing on a turnover by the Panthers.

However, the tide shifted in the second period when Anton Lundell kickstarted the Panthers' comeback at 14:48. His precise one-timer from the left circle beat Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman's short side to reduce the deficit.

The third period saw the Panthers complete their dramatic turnaround. Sam Bennett capitalized on a rebound at the left post, making it 2-2 at 3:41 on the power play with one-second remaining.

Moments later, Aleksander Barkov gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at 7:31. Barkov skillfully maneuvered around Pastrnak at the blue line before beating Swayman's blocker side while falling to the ice.