"True Flames fans will never root for Oilers" — NHL fans react as Ex-Calgary mayor hails Edmonton's win over Canucks 

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi heaped praise on the Edmonton Oilers' win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Western Conference Semifinals on Monday.

The Flames and Oilers are rivals, as they are in the same province, so the former mayor congratulating Edmonton on their win was surprising. Nenshi served as the mayor of Calgary from 2010 until 2021.

After Nenshi's post, several hockey fans had mixed feelings about it.

"True Flames fans will never root for the Oilers so no...this does not "unite" Albertans," a fan wrote.

"As an oilers fan…. I fully respect this comment!," another fan added.

Other fans pointed out that some Oilers fans wouldn't even want a former Calgary mayor rooting for their team.

"You sure you're even doing this right?," another fan added.

"I thought the flames fans jumped on the wagon," a fan wrote.

One fan pointed out that Nenshi is running for premier of the province of Alberta so he has to appease Oilers fans.

"This guy annoyed me in 2015 .. really he’s back now??," a fan wrote.

Fans were torn over Nenshi's post as the Oilers are the Flames' main rivals.

Oilers set to play Stars in Conference Finals

With Edmonton defeating the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7, the Oilers will play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

Edmonton trailed in the series 3-2 but won Games 6 and 7 to win the series, which was crucial for the Oilers.

"It's exciting to beat a great Vancouver team," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said, via NHL.com. "They're a really great team. It wasn't too long ago, a couple of months ago, we were sitting here doing an interview talking about losing 8-1 (in the season-opener). They had our number and it feels good to come out on top. It was a tight series, a passionate series, both fan bases going crazy. It's fun to come out on top."

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is set for Thursday in Dallas at 8 p.m. ET.