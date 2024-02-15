"Turning into the no fun league like NFL" - NHL fans fall prey to fake report claiming league issued stern warning over 'Griddy' celebration

A fake report recently claimed that the NHL had issued warnings to both the Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks following Saturday's incident involving Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman.

Walman's celebratory actions after scoring his 11th goal of the season in overtime against the Canucks with a penalty shot and the rumor both prompted fans to react.

The incident, which saw Walman perform the "Griddy" dance move, a gesture known to evoke mixed reactions, was brought to light by a post from Daily Hockey Dose along with the fake report. It stirred up a frenzy of responses from NHL fans, who were unaware of the unofficial nature of the report.

NHL insider Prashant Iyer clarified the situation:

The unaware fans criticized the league's decision, likening it to the perceived "no fun" attitude of the NFL.

"Turning into the no fun league like the NFL," a fan posted.

Conversely, another fan took a more critical stance, suggesting that hockey players need to toughen up:

"Hockey players need to grow a pair. I'm tired of reading about their hurt feelings when the other team wins."

Amid the discourse, one fan redirected attention to more pressing issues:

"Hey NHL maybe we should worry less about Cellys and more about protecting people who sexualy assault other people...one matters the other doesn't. Get your priorities straight."

One more fan added:

"It’s basically just saying, both teams are being warned due to the recent Morgan Reilly incident, since these two teams are playing so close after Walman hit the griddy after the game winner and ppl were saying VAN shoulda 'done something or should do something.'"

The fake report was allegedly based on NHL insider Elliotte Friedman's statement

Insider Elliotte Friedman, on the "32 Thoughts Podcast," was the prime ground of the fake report concerning official warnings from the NHL. However, Friedman had tried to convey a scenario for stopping the repercussions.

This anticipation arose from the league's desire to prevent incidents similar to Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly's after he was suspended for hitting an opponent after a contentious empty-net goal.

Transcript from the "32 TP" episode featuring Friedman:

Marek: "Do you know anyone that is considering the Canucks soft for not reacting to Walman?"

Elliotte: "I have no doubt there were people who said that they should have done something about that or next time they play, they should do something about that."

With the Red Wings and Canucks set to face off again on Thursday, the hockey community awaits to see how this unfolds on the ice.