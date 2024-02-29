"Undress the whole team with 20 secs": Fans elated as Connor McDavid snaps 10-game goal-less streak with OT winner vs Blues

Connor McDavid struggling to find the back of the net is a rare sight for hockey fans. However, the Oilers captain's 11-game goal drought came to an end at the perfect time for the club, having not scored since Feb. 6.

On Wednesday, McDavid scored the winner for the Oilers with 27 seconds left in overtime to secure a 3-2 win over St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place. It was an impressive goal from McDavid.

He skated through the neutral zone and went to the bottom of the left circle. McDavid took the shot, which hit Jordan Binngton's left shoulder and fluttered into the net for the winner, leaving fans elated.

Here's how fans reacted to McDavid's overtime winner against the St. Louis Blues. One tweeted:

"Just undress the hole team with 20 secs. What a captain. Let go oilers"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Connor McDavid notched up three points and also extended his point streak to nine games, which includes 23 points (one goal, 22 assists). He has accumulated 94 points (22 goals, 72 assists) in 55 games and is on course to tally 103 assists.

How Connor McDavid' Edmonton Oilers won in OT

The Oilers on Wednesday hosted the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place and prevailed in overtime.

Robert Thomas put the Blues on board after capitalizing on Torey Krug's assist for a powerplay goal at 2:19 of the first period. Two minutes later, Jordan Kyrou set up a pass for Pavel Bouchnevich behind the goalline. He beat the left shoulder of Stuard Skinner in the net to put the visitors 2-0 ahead.

Zach Hyman pulled one back for the Oilers, converting Connor McDavid's pass from below the left circle for a powerplay goal to cut the Blues' lead before the second period.

At 4:54 of the second period, Hyman scored his second of the night to make it all squre. After a goalless third period, the game moved to overtime, where McDavid scored the winner at 4:34.

Connor McDavid had a multipoint game, while Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two points apiece in the win. Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and posted a.841 SV% for the Edmonton Oilers between the pipes.

The Oilers will be up against the Seattle Kraken next on Saturday.