“US gonna crush this squad” “Going for bronze”: NHL fans react to Team Canada’s team roster announcement for 2024 world championship

Today, Team Canada announced its full roster for the 2024 World Championships. Big names like Connor Bedard, Bowen Byram, and Jordan Binnington are headlining the Team Canada squad.

While this roster would be the dream of any NHL coach, some fans were less than impressed. With the trolls out in full force, here is a look at some of the most interesting responses.

"Going for bronze," a fan said.

"US gonna crush this squad," one fan said.

"Congratulations USA, you just won gold," another fan said.

But the reactions have not all been negative. The Team Canada roster announcement has brought out enthusiasm in plenty of fans. Here is a look at the support shown for Team Canada.

"Connor Bedard getting to play with his favourite player Ridly Greig is so special," a fan said.

"Jeez, what a stacked team," another fan said.

One fan showed their love for Team Canada’s defensive corps:

"Big Defensemen. Love it," he said.

The 2024 World Championships are set to begin on May 10 in Czechia. The Canadians will make their debut versus Great Britain on May 11 at the Prague Arena.

The contest should be a spirited one, fans hope Connor Bedard and company can get off to a good start as they look to bring home the gold.

Plenty of NHL experience on Team Canada

This year’s Canadian roster is full of NHL experience despite being mostly comprised of young players. Leading the way is Chicago Blackhawks young gun Connor Bedard. Other rising NHL players include Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ridly Greig of the Ottawa Senators.

An interesting addition to the roster is Macklin Celebrini, the star at Boston University and Hobey Baker Award winner, who is expected to be the first-overall pick in this year’s draft. The experience of playing with NHLers should help improve his draft stock.

There’s also a veteran presence on the Canadian side. Michael Bunting of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bowen Byram of the Buffalo Sabres, and Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues showcase a strong defensive unit.

Stanley Cup champion Jordan Binnington should provide solid goaltending for the Canadians.

Overall, the Canadian lineup has enough talent to give coach André Tourigny all the firepower he needs to make a strong run.

With strong contenders like the United States, Russia, Sweden, and Finland in the fold, this year’s World Championships should provide plenty of action for fans wanting to take a break from the NHL playoffs.