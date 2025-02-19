USA vs Canada 4 Nations clash reportedly garnered 10,100,000 record viewership

The USA vs Canada clash during the 4 Nations Face-Off round-robin portion last Saturday night drew a reported 10.1 million North American viewers. The numbers are a highly encouraging sign pointing toward the tournament being a success.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the 10.1 million viewers topped all non-Stanley Cup Final games since 2014.

The USA vs Canada matchup was played at the Bell Centre in Montreal, with the US side defeating the Canadian side 3-1.

The fantastic viewership numbers could be a precursor for the next USA vs Canada clash, as the two clubs will meet in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

Last Saturday night’s win guaranteed the US a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Canada’s victory over Team Finland on Monday afternoon earned the Canadians a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Given the historic rivalry between the two countries, there is good reason to believe the final’s viewership numbers could top those from last Saturday night.

The winner of the 4 Nations Face-Off will have bragging rights as the national teams look ahead to the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The NHL has agreed to allow NHLers to participate in the tourney, meaning there will be other USA vs Canada matchups to look out for next year.

Jack Eichel says USA vs Canada final at 4 Nations Face-Off is a Game 7

After an intense first meeting last Saturday night, Team USA and Team Canada will play for the honor of calling themselves champions of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The last USA vs Canada matchup began with three fights within the first nine seconds. This time around, it’s unclear whether the physicality will ramp up to that level.

But one thing is certain, players on both sides are taking the game seriously. NHL.com quoted Team USA forward Jack Eichel as stating:

“It’s a Game 7, right? It’s for everything. You’re going to see desperate hockey. You’re going to see everything you saw in the first game and more, I imagine. It’ll be great.”

That sense of urgency is one the Canadians share. Team Canada coach Jon Cooper echoed Eichel’s sentiments by saying:

“I think you’re going to see two really evenly matched teams go at it. The city of Boston will be treated to something special, I think, on Thursday.”

The USA vs Canada final at the 4 Nations Face-Off has the makings of an epic showdown. While it may not rival the gold medal game from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, this matchup has the potential to be right up there among the best all-time matchups between these two fierce North American rivals.

Puck drop will be at 8 pm EST at the TD Garden in Boston.

