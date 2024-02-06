  • home icon
  Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 06, 2024 15:25 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena, North Carolina, on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSSO. The contest can be heard on Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650 and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Canucks have a 33-11-5 record after winning their last game 5-4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vancouver has won four of its previous five matchups.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 28-15-5 after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 in their last outing. Carolina will enter tonight's face-off on the back of three straight wins.

Vancouver Canucks' projected lineup

Forwards

  • Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
  • Ilya Mikheyev - Elias Pettersson - Elias Lindholm
  • Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
  • Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

  • Carson Soucy (hand)
  • Guillaume Brisebois (upper body)
  • Phillip Di Giuseppe (undisclosed)
  • Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko
Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Vancouver Canucks. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 35
  • Wins: 26
  • Losses: 8
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 85
  • Goals Per Game: 2.44
  • Shots Against: 1061
  • Save Percentage: .920
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Carolina Hurricanes' projected lineup

Forwards

  • Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
  • Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas
  • Seth Jarvis - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
  • Brendan Lemieux - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Defensemen

  • Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

  • Pyotr Kochetkov - Antti Raanta

Injuries

  • Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
  • Andrei Svechnikov (upper body).

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Pyotr Kochetkov
Pyotr Kochetkov

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 23
  • Wins: 11
  • Losses: 7
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 53
  • Goals Per Game: 2.58
  • Shots Against: 539
  • Save Percentage: .900
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds

Edited by R. Elahi
