Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena, North Carolina, on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSSO. The contest can be heard on Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650 and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Canucks have a 33-11-5 record after winning their last game 5-4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vancouver has won four of its previous five matchups.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 28-15-5 after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 in their last outing. Carolina will enter tonight's face-off on the back of three straight wins.

Vancouver Canucks' projected lineup

Forwards

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev - Elias Pettersson - Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Ian Cole - Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

Carson Soucy (hand)

Guillaume Brisebois (upper body)

Phillip Di Giuseppe (undisclosed)

Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Vancouver Canucks. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 35

Wins: 26

Losses: 8

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 85

Goals Per Game: 2.44

Shots Against: 1061

Save Percentage: .920

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Carolina Hurricanes' projected lineup

Forwards

Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas

Seth Jarvis - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov - Antti Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Andrei Svechnikov (upper body).

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Pyotr Kochetkov

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 23

Wins: 11

Losses: 7

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 53

Goals Per Game: 2.58

Shots Against: 539

Save Percentage: .900

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds