Vancouver Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 13, 2024 14:20 GMT
Vancouver Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks will clash with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

The contest can be heard on Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650 and WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports.

The Vancouver Canucks have a 35-12-6 record after winning against the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their last game. They have won three of their past five games. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are 14-35-3 after losing to the New York Rangers 4-3 in their last game and are coming off six consecutive losses.

Vancouver Canucks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • J.T. Miller - Elias Lindholm - Brock Boeser
  • Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter
  • Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
  • Noah Juulsen - Mark Friedman

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

  • Carson Soucy (hand)
  • Guillaume Brisebois (upper-body)
  • Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for Canucks. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 38
  • Wins: 28
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 93
  • Goals Per Game: 2.45
  • Shots Against: 1143
  • Save Percentage: .919
  • Shutouts: 5
  • Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 50 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Tyler Johnson
  • Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
  • Lukas Reichel - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh
  • Boris Katchouk - Reese Johnson - Ryan Donato

Defensemen

  • Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
  • Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
  • Isaak Phillips - Louis Crevier

Goalies

  • Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom

Injuries

  • Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)
  • Taylor Hall (knee)
  • Jarred Tinordi (lower body)
  • Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
  • Connor Bedard (jaw)
  • Connor Murphy (lower body)
  • Nikita Zaitsev (knee)

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 20
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 99
  • Goals Per Game: 2.92
  • Shots Against: 1094
  • Save Percentage: .910
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 25 seconds

