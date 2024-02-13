Vancouver Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks will clash with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.
The contest can be heard on Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650 and WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports.
The Vancouver Canucks have a 35-12-6 record after winning against the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their last game. They have won three of their past five games. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are 14-35-3 after losing to the New York Rangers 4-3 in their last game and are coming off six consecutive losses.
Vancouver Canucks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- J.T. Miller - Elias Lindholm - Brock Boeser
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter
- Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman Ilya Mikheyev
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
- Noah Juulsen - Mark Friedman
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith
Injuries
- Carson Soucy (hand)
- Guillaume Brisebois (upper-body)
- Tucker Poolman (head)
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for Canucks. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 38
- Wins: 28
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 93
- Goals Per Game: 2.45
- Shots Against: 1143
- Save Percentage: .919
- Shutouts: 5
- Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 50 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Tyler Johnson
- Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
- Lukas Reichel - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh
- Boris Katchouk - Reese Johnson - Ryan Donato
Defensemen
- Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
- Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
- Isaak Phillips - Louis Crevier
Goalies
- Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom
Injuries
- Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)
- Taylor Hall (knee)
- Jarred Tinordi (lower body)
- Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
- Connor Bedard (jaw)
- Connor Murphy (lower body)
- Nikita Zaitsev (knee)
Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie
Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 36
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 20
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 99
- Goals Per Game: 2.92
- Shots Against: 1094
- Save Percentage: .910
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 25 seconds