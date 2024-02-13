Vancouver Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks will clash with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

The contest can be heard on Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650 and WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports.

The Vancouver Canucks have a 35-12-6 record after winning against the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their last game. They have won three of their past five games. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are 14-35-3 after losing to the New York Rangers 4-3 in their last game and are coming off six consecutive losses.

Vancouver Canucks’ projected lineups

Forwards

J.T. Miller - Elias Lindholm - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Ian Cole - Tyler Myers

Noah Juulsen - Mark Friedman

Goalies

Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

Carson Soucy (hand)

Guillaume Brisebois (upper-body)

Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for Canucks. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 38

Wins: 28

Losses: 9

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 93

Goals Per Game: 2.45

Shots Against: 1143

Save Percentage: .919

Shutouts: 5

Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 50 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups

Forwards

Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Tyler Johnson

Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk - Reese Johnson - Ryan Donato

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Isaak Phillips - Louis Crevier

Goalies

Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom

Injuries

Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)

Taylor Hall (knee)

Jarred Tinordi (lower body)

Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Connor Bedard (jaw)

Connor Murphy (lower body)

Nikita Zaitsev (knee)

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 36

Wins: 12

Losses: 20

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 99

Goals Per Game: 2.92

Shots Against: 1094

Save Percentage: .910

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 25 seconds