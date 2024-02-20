Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (34-18-4, 2nd in Central Division of Western Conference) will face the Vancouver Canucks (37-14-6, 1st in Pacific Division) today, February 20. The game will happen at Ball Arena at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+ and ALT.
The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon has been impressive with 33 goals and 58 assists, while the Canucks J.T. Miller has 27 goals and 47 assists. Both are among the NHL's most productive offensive talents and should be monitored closely.
On Sunday, Colorado secured a 4-3 home victory against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, Vancouver faced a tough loss yesterday, falling 10-7 on the road against the Minnesota Wild.
Vancouver Canucks projected lineups
Forward
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Elias Lindholm
- Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
- Ilya Mikheyev - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Defencemen
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen
Goalie
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Here are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 41
- Games Started (GS): 41
- Wins: 30
- Losses (L): 10
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 100
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.45
- Shots Against (SA): 1222
- Saves (SV): 1122
- Save Percentage (SV%): .918
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds
Colorado Avalanche projected lineups
Forwards
- Jonathan Drouin- Nathan MacKinnon- Mikko Rantanen
- Miles Wood- Ross Colton- Artturi Lehkonen
- Zach Parise- Ryan Johansen- Joel Kiviranta
- Fredrik Olofsson- Chris Wagner- Andrew Cogliano
Defensemen
- Devon Toews- Cale Makar
- Samuel Girard- Josh Manson
- Jack Johnson- Bowen Byram
Goalies
- Alexandar Georgiev
- Justus Annunen
Colorado Avalanche starting goalies
Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Colorado Avalanche. Here are his stats for this NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 46
- Games Started (GS): 45
- Wins: 29
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 132
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.94
- Shots Against (SA): 1287
- Saves (SV): 1156
- Save Percentage (SV%): .898
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 33 seconds