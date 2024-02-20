  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Colorado Avalanche
  • Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 20, 2024 15:29 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Colorado Avalanche
Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (34-18-4, 2nd in Central Division of Western Conference) will face the Vancouver Canucks (37-14-6, 1st in Pacific Division) today, February 20. The game will happen at Ball Arena at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+ and ALT.

The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon has been impressive with 33 goals and 58 assists, while the Canucks J.T. Miller has 27 goals and 47 assists. Both are among the NHL's most productive offensive talents and should be monitored closely.

On Sunday, Colorado secured a 4-3 home victory against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, Vancouver faced a tough loss yesterday, falling 10-7 on the road against the Minnesota Wild.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forward

  • Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Elias Lindholm
  • Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
  • Ilya Mikheyev - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Defencemen

  • Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalie

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Here are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 41
  • Games Started (GS): 41
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses (L): 10
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 100
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.45
  • Shots Against (SA): 1222
  • Saves (SV): 1122
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .918
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds

Colorado Avalanche projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jonathan Drouin- Nathan MacKinnon- Mikko Rantanen
  • Miles Wood- Ross Colton- Artturi Lehkonen
  • Zach Parise- Ryan Johansen- Joel Kiviranta
  • Fredrik Olofsson- Chris Wagner- Andrew Cogliano

Defensemen

  • Devon Toews- Cale Makar
  • Samuel Girard- Josh Manson
  • Jack Johnson- Bowen Byram

Goalies

  • Alexandar Georgiev
  • Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalies

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Avalanche.
Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Avalanche.

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Colorado Avalanche. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

  • Games Played (GP): 46
  • Games Started (GS): 45
  • Wins: 29
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 132
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.94
  • Shots Against (SA): 1287
  • Saves (SV): 1156
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .898
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 33 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...