Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (34-18-4, 2nd in Central Division of Western Conference) will face the Vancouver Canucks (37-14-6, 1st in Pacific Division) today, February 20. The game will happen at Ball Arena at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+ and ALT.

The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon has been impressive with 33 goals and 58 assists, while the Canucks J.T. Miller has 27 goals and 47 assists. Both are among the NHL's most productive offensive talents and should be monitored closely.

On Sunday, Colorado secured a 4-3 home victory against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, Vancouver faced a tough loss yesterday, falling 10-7 on the road against the Minnesota Wild.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forward

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Elias Lindholm

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Defencemen

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Ian Cole - Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalie

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 41

Games Started (GS): 41

Wins: 30

Losses (L): 10

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 100

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.45

Shots Against (SA): 1222

Saves (SV): 1122

Save Percentage (SV%): .918

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 44 seconds

Colorado Avalanche projected lineups

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin- Nathan MacKinnon- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood- Ross Colton- Artturi Lehkonen

Zach Parise- Ryan Johansen- Joel Kiviranta

Fredrik Olofsson- Chris Wagner- Andrew Cogliano

Defensemen

Devon Toews- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson- Bowen Byram

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalies

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Avalanche.

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Colorado Avalanche. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 46

Games Started (GS): 45

Wins: 29

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 132

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.94

Shots Against (SA): 1287

Saves (SV): 1156

Save Percentage (SV%): .898

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 33 seconds