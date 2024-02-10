Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to compete at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. EST, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSDETX.

Vancouver is coming off a challenging 4-0 loss on the road against the Boston Bruins in their previous game Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings faced a 3-2 overtime defeat at home against the Ottawa Senators in their most recent game on Jan. 31.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty

Defenseman

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalie

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko Detroit Red Wings

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his stats for the season:

GP (Games Played): 37

GS (Games Started): 37

WINS: 27

L (Losses): 9

OTL (Overtime Losses): 1

GA (Goals Against): 91

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.47

SA (Shots Against): 1110

SV (Saves): 1019

SV% (Save Percentage): .918

SO (Shutouts): 5

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:41

Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Larkin- Lucas Raymond

David Perron- J.T. Compher- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen- Andrew Copp- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri- Joe Veleno- Daniel Sprong

Defenseman

Jake Walman- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalie

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Detroit Red Wings- Alex Lyon

Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Wings. Here are his stats for the season:

GP (Games Played): 21

GS (Games Started): 21

WINS: 13

L (Losses): 6

OTL (Overtime Losses): 2

GA (Goals Against): 50

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.52

SA (Shots Against): 642

SV (Saves): 592

SV% (Save Percentage): .922

SO (Shutouts): 2

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:48