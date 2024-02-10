Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to compete at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. EST, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSDETX.
Vancouver is coming off a challenging 4-0 loss on the road against the Boston Bruins in their previous game Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings faced a 3-2 overtime defeat at home against the Ottawa Senators in their most recent game on Jan. 31.
Vancouver Canucks projected lineupsVancouver Canucks
Forwards
- Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
- Ilya Mikheyev- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
- Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
- Nils Hoglander- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty
Defenseman
- Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen
Goalie
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his stats for the season:
- GP (Games Played): 37
- GS (Games Started): 37
- WINS: 27
- L (Losses): 9
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 1
- GA (Goals Against): 91
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.47
- SA (Shots Against): 1110
- SV (Saves): 1019
- SV% (Save Percentage): .918
- SO (Shutouts): 5
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:41
Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups
Forwards
- Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Larkin- Lucas Raymond
- David Perron- J.T. Compher- Patrick Kane
- Michael Rasmussen- Andrew Copp- Christian Fischer
- Robby Fabbri- Joe Veleno- Daniel Sprong
Defenseman
- Jake Walman- Moritz Seider
- Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry
- Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere
Goalie
- Alex Lyon
- Ville Husso
Detroit Red Wings starting goalie
Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Wings. Here are his stats for the season:
- GP (Games Played): 21
- GS (Games Started): 21
- WINS: 13
- L (Losses): 6
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
- GA (Goals Against): 50
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.52
- SA (Shots Against): 642
- SV (Saves): 592
- SV% (Save Percentage): .922
- SO (Shutouts): 2
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:48
Edited by Rajdeep Barman
Be the first one to comment
GIF
Comment in moderation