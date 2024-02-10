  • home icon
  Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 10, 2024 14:40 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Detroit Red Wings
Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to compete at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. EST, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSDETX.

Vancouver is coming off a challenging 4-0 loss on the road against the Boston Bruins in their previous game Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings faced a 3-2 overtime defeat at home against the Ottawa Senators in their most recent game on Jan. 31.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Vancouver Canucks v Columbus Blue Jackets
 Vancouver Canucks

Forwards

  • Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
  • Ilya Mikheyev- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
  • Dakota Joshua- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
  • Nils Hoglander- Nils Aman- Sam Lafferty

Defenseman

  • Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalie

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko Detroit Red Wings nter caption
Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko Detroit Red Wings nter caption

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his stats for the season:

  • GP (Games Played): 37
  • GS (Games Started): 37
  • WINS: 27
  • L (Losses): 9
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 1
  • GA (Goals Against): 91
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.47
  • SA (Shots Against): 1110
  • SV (Saves): 1019
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .918
  • SO (Shutouts): 5
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:41

Detroit Red Wings' projected lineups

Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings

Forwards

  • Alex DeBrincat- Dylan Larkin- Lucas Raymond
  • David Perron- J.T. Compher- Patrick Kane
  • Michael Rasmussen- Andrew Copp- Christian Fischer
  • Robby Fabbri- Joe Veleno- Daniel Sprong

Defenseman

  • Jake Walman- Moritz Seider
  • Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry
  • Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalie

  • Alex Lyon
  • Ville Husso

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Detroit Red Wings- Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings- Alex Lyon

Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Wings. Here are his stats for the season:

  • GP (Games Played): 21
  • GS (Games Started): 21
  • WINS: 13
  • L (Losses): 6
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
  • GA (Goals Against): 50
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.52
  • SA (Shots Against): 642
  • SV (Saves): 592
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .922
  • SO (Shutouts): 2
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:48

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
