"Vegas continually find ways to cheat the NHL" - Hockey fans left wondering whether Golden Knights will place Mark Stone on LTIR post injury news

Following an injury update on star forward Mark Stone, hockey fans are abuzz with speculation over whether the Vegas Golden Knights will opt to place him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Kelly McCrimmon, the general manager of the Golden Knights, recently revealed that Stone will be sidelined for an extended period due to injury. The announcement has raised questions about the team's salary cap management and the potential impact of placing Stone on LTIR.

In a tweet by data charts creators and analysts Andy & Rono, it was suggested that if the Golden Knights were to place Stone on LTIR, they would gain significant cap space, with over $17 million available before the trade deadline.

The tweet reads:

"Kelly McCrimmon, the General Manager of the Vegas Golden Knights, said that Mark Stone will be out for awhile. If the Golden Knights put him on LTIR, they will have a space over $17M under the cap before the Trade Deadline."

Expand Tweet

The revelation has stirred emotions among hockey fans.

One fan voiced concerns, saying:

"Unbelievable lack of shame from Vegas to continually find ways to cheat the NHL and the other 31 teams."

Expand Tweet

However, not all reactions have been negative. Some fans have pointed out the logistical challenges of placing Stone on LTIR. One fan said:

"With a March 8 trade deadline there aren’t enough games remaining before that for stone to be placed on LTIR."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said:

"And he'll be back perfectly on time for playoffs! Nothing to see here folks! What a a joke."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, the decision regarding Stone's LTIR placement will have far-reaching implications for the Golden Knights' roster.

Mark Stone went pointless in Golden Knights' 5-3 loss to the Predators

In a 5-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, Tommy Novak scored his fourth goal in five games for the Nashville Predators. Luke Evangelista, Cody Glass, Cole Smith and Gustav Nyquist also contributed goals. Roman Josi and Ryan McDonagh each had two assists. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves in his first start since January.

The win marked the Predators' first consecutive victory since mid-January. They improved their away record to 13-4-2 since November, tied for the second-most road points in the NHL during that period.

Despite goals from Alex Pietrangelo, William Karlsson and Michael Amadio, the Golden Knights fell short. Captain Mark Stone remained pointless. Pietrangelo highlighted the Predators' determination, emphasizing the need for improvement on the Golden Knights' part.