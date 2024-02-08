Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The contest can also be listened to on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.
The Vegas Golden Knights have a 30-15-6 record after winning their last game 3-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Golden Knights have won three of their last five games.
Meanwhile, The Arizona Coyotes have a 23-22-3 record and lost 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup. The Coyotes are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
- Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
- Jonas Rondbjerg - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio
- Brendan Brisson - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
- Nicolas Hague -Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Logan Thompson - Adin Hill
Injuries
- Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)
- Ben Hutton (upper-body)
- Jack Eichel (lower body)
- Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
- Shea Theodore (upper body)
- William Carrier (upper body)
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 31
- Wins: 16
- Losses: 10
- Draws: 4
- Goals Conceded: 83
- Goals Per Game: 2.77
- Shots Against: 881
- Save Percentage: .906
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 59 seconds
Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
- Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
- Michael Carcone - Alex Kerfoot - Jason Zucker
- Liam O'Brien - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
- Victor Soderstrom - Michael Kesselring
- Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown
Goalies
- Connor Ingram - Karel Vejmelka
Injuries
- Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body)
- Troy Stecher (lower body)
- Barrett Hayton (upper body)
- Travis Boyd (pectoral)
- Matt Dumba (upper body)
- Travis Dermott (lower body)
Arizona Coyotes starting goalie
Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 32
- Wins: 17
- Losses: 11
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 78
- Goals Per Game: 2.61
- Shots Against: 932
- Save Percentage: .916
- Shutouts: 5
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 08 seconds