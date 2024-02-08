Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The contest can also be listened to on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 30-15-6 record after winning their last game 3-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Golden Knights have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, The Arizona Coyotes have a 23-22-3 record and lost 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup. The Coyotes are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone

Jonas Rondbjerg - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio

Brendan Brisson - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague -Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Logan Thompson - Adin Hill

Injuries

Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)

Ben Hutton (upper-body)

Jack Eichel (lower body)

Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)

Shea Theodore (upper body)

William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights - Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 31

Wins: 16

Losses: 10

Draws: 4

Goals Conceded: 83

Goals Per Game: 2.77

Shots Against: 881

Save Percentage: .906

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 59 seconds

Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone - Alex Kerfoot - Jason Zucker

Liam O'Brien - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther

Defensemen

J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi

Victor Soderstrom - Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown

Goalies

Connor Ingram - Karel Vejmelka

Injuries

Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body)

Troy Stecher (lower body)

Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Travis Boyd (pectoral)

Matt Dumba (upper body)

Travis Dermott (lower body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Arizona Coyotes - Connor Ingram

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 32

Wins: 17

Losses: 11

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 78

Goals Per Game: 2.61

Shots Against: 932

Save Percentage: .916

Shutouts: 5

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 08 seconds