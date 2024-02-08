Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 08, 2024 15:25 GMT
The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The contest can also be listened to on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 30-15-6 record after winning their last game 3-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Golden Knights have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, The Arizona Coyotes have a 23-22-3 record and lost 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup. The Coyotes are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
  • Jonas Rondbjerg - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio
  • Brendan Brisson - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
  • Nicolas Hague -Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Logan Thompson - Adin Hill

Injuries

  • Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)
  • Ben Hutton (upper-body)
  • Jack Eichel (lower body)
  • Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
  • Shea Theodore (upper body)
  • William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 31
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 10
  • Draws: 4
  • Goals Conceded: 83
  • Goals Per Game: 2.77
  • Shots Against: 881
  • Save Percentage: .906
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 59 seconds

Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
  • Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
  • Michael Carcone - Alex Kerfoot - Jason Zucker
  • Liam O'Brien - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther

Defensemen

  • J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
  • Victor Soderstrom - Michael Kesselring
  • Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown

Goalies

  • Connor Ingram - Karel Vejmelka

Injuries

  • Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body)
  • Troy Stecher (lower body)
  • Barrett Hayton (upper body)
  • Travis Boyd (pectoral)
  • Matt Dumba (upper body)
  • Travis Dermott (lower body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 32
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses: 11
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 78
  • Goals Per Game: 2.61
  • Shots Against: 932
  • Save Percentage: .916
  • Shutouts: 5
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 08 seconds

