  • Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 24, 2024 15:15 GMT
Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights will play against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The contest can be heard on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-19-6 record after losing their last game 7-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vegas have won one of its last three games.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are 24-27-3 after winning their most recent game 4-1 over the Dallas Stars. The Stars have won two of their last three games.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

  • Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Ivan Barbashev - Chandler Stephenson - Michael Amadio
  • Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar
  • Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Sheldon Rempal

Defensemen

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
  • Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

  • Jack Eichel (lower body)
  • Mark Stone (upper body)
  • Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
  • William Carrier (upper body)
  • Brett Howden (upper-body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 23
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 5
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 48
  • Goals Per Game: 2.27
  • Shots Against: 654
  • Save Percentage: .927
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 13 seconds

Ottawa Senators’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
  • Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Ridly Greig - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
  • Dominik Kubalik - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly

Defensemen

  • Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
  • Thomas Chabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker
  • Erik Brannstrom - Jakob Chychrun

Goalies

  • Anton Forsberg - Joonas Korpisalo

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

Ottawa Senators starting goalie

Anton Forsberg is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 19
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses: 8
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals Conceded: 52
  • Goals Per Game: 3.11
  • Shots Against: 493
  • Save Percentage: .895
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 52 seconds

