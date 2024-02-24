Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will play against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The contest can be heard on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-19-6 record after losing their last game 7-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vegas have won one of its last three games.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are 24-27-3 after winning their most recent game 4-1 over the Dallas Stars. The Stars have won two of their last three games.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev - Chandler Stephenson - Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Sheldon Rempal

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

Jack Eichel (lower body)

Mark Stone (upper body)

Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)

William Carrier (upper body)

Brett Howden (upper-body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights v New York Islanders

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 23

Wins: 14

Losses: 5

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 48

Goals Per Game: 2.27

Shots Against: 654

Save Percentage: .927

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 13 seconds

Ottawa Senators’ projected lineups

Forwards

Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko

Ridly Greig - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom - Jakob Chychrun

Goalies

Anton Forsberg - Joonas Korpisalo

Injuries

No reported injuries

Ottawa Senators starting goalie

Ottawa Senators - Anton Forsberg

Anton Forsberg is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 19

Wins: 10

Losses: 8

Draws: 0

Goals Conceded: 52

Goals Per Game: 3.11

Shots Against: 493

Save Percentage: .895

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 52 seconds