Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will play against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The contest can be heard on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa.
The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-19-6 record after losing their last game 7-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vegas have won one of its last three games.
Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are 24-27-3 after winning their most recent game 4-1 over the Dallas Stars. The Stars have won two of their last three games.
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups
Forwards
- Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Jonathan Marchessault
- Ivan Barbashev - Chandler Stephenson - Michael Amadio
- Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar
- Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Sheldon Rempal
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill - Logan Thompson
Injuries
- Jack Eichel (lower body)
- Mark Stone (upper body)
- Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
- William Carrier (upper body)
- Brett Howden (upper-body)
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 23
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 5
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 48
- Goals Per Game: 2.27
- Shots Against: 654
- Save Percentage: .927
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 13 seconds
Ottawa Senators’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
- Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko
- Ridly Greig - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
- Dominik Kubalik - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly
Defensemen
- Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
- Thomas Chabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker
- Erik Brannstrom - Jakob Chychrun
Goalies
- Anton Forsberg - Joonas Korpisalo
Injuries
- No reported injuries
Ottawa Senators starting goalie
Anton Forsberg is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 19
- Wins: 10
- Losses: 8
- Draws: 0
- Goals Conceded: 52
- Goals Per Game: 3.11
- Shots Against: 493
- Save Percentage: .895
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 52 seconds