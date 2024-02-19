Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Monday, with the puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and NBC Sports Networks (restrictions may apply). The contest can also be listened to on 92.7 FM 1340 AM.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 31-17-6 record after losing their last game 3-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Golden Knights have won two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks (15-34-5) lost 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last matchup. The Sharks have also won two out of the last five games.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone

Paul Cotter - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio

Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Daniil Miromanov

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

Jack Eichel (lower body)

Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)

Shea Theodore (upper body)

William Carrier: out (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 21

Wins: 14

Losses: 4

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 41

Goals Per Game: 2.06

Shots Against: 595

Save Percentage: .931

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds

San Jose Sharks’ projected lineups

Forwards

Fabian Zetterlund - Mikael Granlund - Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman - William Eklund - Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina - Nico Sturm - Kevin Labanc

Alexander Barabanov - Ryan Carpenter - Justin Bailey

Defensemen

Mario Ferraro - Ty Emberson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Calen Addison

Nikita Okhotyuk - Jan Rutta

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood - Kaapo Kahkonen

Injuries

Henry Thrun (shoulder)

Matt Benning (lower body)

Tomas Hertl (lower body)

Logan Couture (groin)

Givani Smith (lower body)

San Jose Sharks starting goalie

San Jose Sharks - Mackenzie Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Sharks. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 33

Wins: 9

Losses: 17

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 106

Goals Per Game: 3.49

Shots Against: 1052

Save Percentage: .899

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 12 seconds