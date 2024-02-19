Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Monday, with the puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and NBC Sports Networks (restrictions may apply). The contest can also be listened to on 92.7 FM 1340 AM.
The Vegas Golden Knights have a 31-17-6 record after losing their last game 3-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Golden Knights have won two of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks (15-34-5) lost 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last matchup. The Sharks have also won two out of the last five games.
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
- Brett Howden - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
- Paul Cotter - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio
- Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Daniil Miromanov
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill - Logan Thompson
Injuries
- Jack Eichel (lower body)
- Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
- Shea Theodore (upper body)
- William Carrier: out (upper body)
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 21
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 4
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 41
- Goals Per Game: 2.06
- Shots Against: 595
- Save Percentage: .931
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds
San Jose Sharks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Fabian Zetterlund - Mikael Granlund - Anthony Duclair
- Mike Hoffman - William Eklund - Luke Kunin
- Filip Zadina - Nico Sturm - Kevin Labanc
- Alexander Barabanov - Ryan Carpenter - Justin Bailey
Defensemen
- Mario Ferraro - Ty Emberson
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Calen Addison
- Nikita Okhotyuk - Jan Rutta
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood - Kaapo Kahkonen
Injuries
- Henry Thrun (shoulder)
- Matt Benning (lower body)
- Tomas Hertl (lower body)
- Logan Couture (groin)
- Givani Smith (lower body)
San Jose Sharks starting goalie
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Sharks. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 33
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 17
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 106
- Goals Per Game: 3.49
- Shots Against: 1052
- Save Percentage: .899
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 12 seconds