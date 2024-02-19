Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 19, 2024 15:21 GMT
Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Monday, with the puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and NBC Sports Networks (restrictions may apply). The contest can also be listened to on 92.7 FM 1340 AM.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a 31-17-6 record after losing their last game 3-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Golden Knights have won two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks (15-34-5) lost 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last matchup. The Sharks have also won two out of the last five games.

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Brett Howden - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
  • Paul Cotter - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio
  • Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb - Daniil Miromanov
  • Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

  • Jack Eichel (lower body)
  • Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
  • Shea Theodore (upper body)
  • William Carrier: out (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 21
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 4
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 41
  • Goals Per Game: 2.06
  • Shots Against: 595
  • Save Percentage: .931
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds

San Jose Sharks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Fabian Zetterlund - Mikael Granlund - Anthony Duclair
  • Mike Hoffman - William Eklund - Luke Kunin
  • Filip Zadina - Nico Sturm - Kevin Labanc
  • Alexander Barabanov - Ryan Carpenter - Justin Bailey

Defensemen

  • Mario Ferraro - Ty Emberson
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Calen Addison
  • Nikita Okhotyuk - Jan Rutta

Goalies

  • Mackenzie Blackwood - Kaapo Kahkonen

Injuries

  • Henry Thrun (shoulder)
  • Matt Benning (lower body)
  • Tomas Hertl (lower body)
  • Logan Couture (groin)
  • Givani Smith (lower body)

San Jose Sharks starting goalie

San Jose Sharks - Mackenzie Blackwood
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Sharks. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 33
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 17
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 106
  • Goals Per Game: 3.49
  • Shots Against: 1052
  • Save Percentage: .899
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 12 seconds

