"Was Draisaitl playing tonight" "Brutal ending after amazing beggining": Fans dejected as Edmonton Oilers squander 2-goal lead in Game 3 loss to Stars

The Edmonton Oilers squandered an early two-goal lead and lost Game 3, 5-3 to the Dallas Stars. Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid were the early scorers for the Oilers in the first period.

Edmonton was shocked as Dallas scored three goals in under four minutes in the second period. Two goals by Jason Robertson and one by Tyler Seguin, gave the Stars a 3-2 lead before Adam Henrique equalized late in the second period.

Jason Robertson completed his hat trick, a career first in the playoffs, in the third period to give the Stars a 4-3 lead. They soon made it 5-3, with under two minutes left, after Miro Heiskanen's empty net goal. The Oilers ended the game with 29 shots on goal, compared to the Stars' 22.

Edmonton Oilers fans on X/Twitter were irate and dejected as Connor McDavid & Co. lost Game 3 at home and fell behind in the series, despite a strong first period.

"That was a brutal ending after such an amazing beginning," @MattyPlumz wrote.

One fan questioned the Oilers' chances of ever winning a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid:

"If we lose this series, that will undoubtedly dwindle our chance at a Cup with McDavid severely!" @dickplumber wrote.

"McDavid will never win a cup in Edmonton," @chicago1802 wrote.

Some fans criticized Stuart Skinner's goaltending in the game:

"Skinner pick the perfect time to let one in... from an angle, it shouldn't have gone in. Classic," @aqeelxdl wrote.

"Skinners inconsistency and us sitting back after a dominant period is the ultimate downfall of this team," @JamesBuhlmann wrote.

One fan took a jibe at the Toronto Maple Leafs and wrote:

"This entire team failed tonight. Felt like I was watching the Maple Leafs."

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Dallas Stars for Game 4 on Wednesday at Rogers Place at 5:30 p.m. E.T.

McDavid, Knoblauch address Edmonton Oilers' 2nd period woes

After being 2-0 at the end of the first period, the Edmonton Oilers conceded three unanswered goals in 3:33. Addressing that stretch of the play, captain Connor McDavid said,

“We had a real good start obviously, but I’m not sure where those 10-15 minutes come from, that’s as bad as it’s been throughout the playoffs. We obviously give them a chance to get back in the game and we came back and tie it after two and we just don’t find a way.”

Head coach Kris Knoblauch labbled the Edmonton Oilers' 2nd period as a "complete reversal of the first period." Knoblauch reckoned the Oilers took a back seat with their offensive push, and provided the Stars an opportunity to get back into the game, which Dallas took full advantage of.

Knoblauch said,

“It was a complete reversal of the first period. I think they were ready to come out hard and have a good push. We were just kind of hoping things would continue sailing the way it had in the first period, and it caught us by surprise. We had the start that we needed but took our foot off the pedal.”