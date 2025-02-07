"Was EP40 playing? Seemed invisible": Vancouver Canucks fans react after Drew O'Connor drills OT winner in win over Sharks

Vancouver Canucks fans reacted after Drew O’Connor scored a penalty shot goal in overtime to secure a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The Canucks struggled to finish the game in regulation but recovered in extra time.

Elias Pettersson did not record a point for the third straight game. He is now on pace for 17 goals and 52 points this season.

After the win, the Canucks' X account posted:

"OT DUB IN SAN JOSE."

Soon after the tweet, fans shared their thoughts in the comment section.

"Was EP40 playing? Seemed invisible," one fan questioned Pettersson’s lack of impact.

"It shouldn’t have been this close at all. So much to work on. It starts by trading Petey," another fan wrote.

"Much needed win but now 2 points ahead of Calgary and one point behind la let’s regroup and rest up get ready the all Canadian clash against the leafs let’s go boys loved seeing how well the new guys are playing Cytil another great performance and O’Connor pls stay and mpetey," a fan mentioned.

The Canucks won the game, but some fans remain concerned about the team's overall performance and Pettersson’s scoring struggles. Here are some more reactions from X:

"A win is a win boys great job Demko well deserved win and for everyone as well glad we stuck with it even tho they scored in the last minutes just gotta clean up a bit when it comes to other teams pushing but overall was a great game to glad we stuck with it and got the win 💙💚," a fan said.

"The OT secret sauce is sending Miller across the country and stapling Myers to the bench," another fan pointed out.

"A win is a win But that was uhhhh not pretty Demko 2 amazing games in a row tho," a fan mentioned.

Vancouver Canucks' win over Sharks took an interesting turn in the third period

The Vancouver Canucks overtime win against the San Jose Sharks was interesting since in the first two periods, both teams remained silent. Dakota Joshua scored the first goal at 8:04 of the third period. He deflected Pius Suter’s shot past Vitek Vanecek on the power play. Tyler Toffoli tied the game with 1:28 left in regulation.

Drew O’Connor scored the overtime winner 33 seconds in on a penalty shot. He beat Vanecek glove side after being hooked by Macklin Celebrini. Thatcher Demko made 33 saves, helping the Canucks win their second straight game. Vancouver Canucks is now 5-1-1 in its last seven games.

