"Was it to look in every Bruins phone for blackmail?": NHL fans react to Jim Montgomery receiving advice from controversial ex-NHL coach Mike Babcock

After eliminating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7, Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery made some disclosures. He said he received encouragement from Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper and advice from controversial former Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock before the game.

Luke Fox shared this revelation through a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

The tweet prompted various reactions from NHL fans on social media.

"Was it to look in every Bruins phone for blackmail?" One fan tweeted, referencing the troubling tactics Babcock has allegedly used to control players in the past.

During his tenure with Toronto, Babcock was accused of verbally abusing players. He also allegedly forced rookie Mitch Marner to rank his teammates' effort, which he shared to embarrass those at the bottom.

After being fired by the Maple Leafs, he was swiftly hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He resigned from the club last year after his invasive personal photo requests to bond with players were criticized.

Thus, Babcock's involvement immediately raised red flags for fans.

"Good thing he's talking about babcock. Getting great advice i'm sure. Boston players better hide their phones," one fan tweeted.

"And he still won?" one fan tweeted on X.

"Babcock revenge tour" another fan tweeted.

"Mike Babcock was a good coach and the day the Leafs let him go because he made the young guys question themselves, was the day their script was written. Pre-madonnas," a user tweeted .

"FROM BABCOCK IM CRYINGGGGG," another user tweeted.

Jim Montgomery on 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7

Boston Bruins survived a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7. After that, coach Jim Montgomery shifted his focus to the challenges still ahead in the playoffs.

"Now we have a real tough test coming ahead, we know that," Montgomery said, referencing the Bruins' next opponent, the top-seeded Florida Panthers. "We haven’t won anything yet."

Proud of beating the Maple Leafs, Montgomery emphasized the Bruins' discontent as they still have a long road to a Stanley Cup.

"We’re a better team because of what we just went through," he remarked on the adversity faced in the seven-game series.

Montgomery praised his team's growth throughout the series as a key factor in their Game 7 win.

"That’s why I’m so proud of the group. Because they grew. You saw right from the beginning (of Game 7) that we were a different team," Jim Montgomery said.

Montgomery lauded the Bruins' maturity in playing with discipline and patience in a tight, low-scoring game.

"When you’re not getting a lot of offensive chances, you lose your patience at times, and we talked about not losing our patience," he noted.

The Bruins will face the Panthers on May 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET for Round 2 of the NHL playoff series.