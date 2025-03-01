Watch: MSG showers Canadian anthem with loud boos ahead of Leafs-Rangers game

The Canadian national anthem was met with loud boos from the crowd at Madison Square Garden ahead of Friday's NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

Video footage shows the New York crowd jeering loudly as "O Canada" played in the arena. B/R Open Ice shared one on X.

This is not the first time the Canadian anthem has been booed; similar incidents occurred at the 4 Nations Faceoff in Boston.

The booing appears to be in retaliation for fans in Canada booing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at recent NHL games between Canadian and American teams. This action from Canadian crowds started after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canada.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has spoken out against the anthem booing on both sides of the border. After the incident in 4 Nations Faceoff, Bettman said:

"Our goal is to make sure that we create an environment and that hockey represents an opportunity to bring people together."

He has urged fans to show respect during the national anthems. Bettman hopes fans can move past political disputes and show unity during games.

Fans react to MSG crowd booing Canadian anthem "O Canada" in Leafs-Rangers game

The booing of the Canadian national anthem "O Canada" by fans at Madison Square Garden has sparked strong reactions on social media.

"This is not the right thing to do - don’t boo any anthem during a sporting event. Guarantee you that no one in that building has any say in what the US or Canada will do in terms of trade," one user wrote.

"You boo us we boo you It’s that simple," another fan wrote

Here are some fan reactions:

"Ranger fans should be more worried about there team not making the playoffs," one fan wrote.

"Booing the canadian anthem after paying tribute to Al Trautwig is so weird," another fan wrote.

"Booing anthems is old news now. It was never that big of deal but even less of a deal now that it’s been going on for weeks," a user commented.

"Rangers are about to miss the playoffs after successfully not doing sht in prime Panarin, Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck era. Americans arent very smart," another user wrote.

At the time of publishing, the game was in the third period, with the Maple Leafs leading 3-2 against the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers. For the Leafs, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Matthew Knies and William Nylander scored.

