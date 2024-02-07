"Weak schedule merchants": NHL fans roast Edmonton Oilers as Vegas Golden Knights end 16-game win streak

Hockey fans were shocked when the Vegas Golden Knights shook things up on Tuesday night, Feb. 6. They halted the Edmonton Oilers' stunning run of 16 consecutive wins, taking the game 3-1 at T-Mobile Arena. Adin Hill was the star as he stopped as many as 30 goals from the aggressive Oilers.

Chandler Stephenson knocked in a goal and helped with another in the key third period. William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy also scored, helping the Golden Knights win. The team's record is now 30-15-6. They've won six out of their last eight games. That's tough stuff.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers, who came tantalizingly close to tying the NHL record of 17 consecutive wins (Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93), faced a wave of disappointment from fans and critics alike. Despite Connor McDavid's lone goal and Stuart Skinner's commendable 23 saves, Edmonton fell short in their quest for glory.

The Oilers, nursing their setbacks, quickly became the butt of jokes for NHL fans on social media. The defeat shows how hockey's unpredictability plays a big role. Keeping a steady game is crucial in such a tough rivalry.

With their winning streak snapped, the Edmonton Oilers will regroup before their upcoming clash against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday (Feb. 9), eager to bounce back and reclaim their dominance on the ice.

The game was on! Within the first five minutes, the Edmonton Oilers made their mark. Leon Draisaitl cleverly set the stage for Connor McDavid, who didn't disappoint. With that, he bagged his 21st goal of the season. However, the Vegas Golden Knights swiftly responded late in the first period, as Nicolas Roy pounced on a rebound from Alex Pietrangelo's shot to knot the score at 1-1.

In the third period, Chandler Stephenson's one-timer broke the tie at 1:24. He shot past Stuart Skinner, thanks to an accurate assist from Jonathan Marchessault. Evander Kane's close shot was stopped by a fantastic save from Adin Hill, keeping the Golden Knights slightly ahead. Hill stunned again with less than eight minutes on the clock, blocking Draisaitl's one-timer and keeping the lead.

As time ticked away and Skinner left for a substitute, William Karlsson put the cherry on top for Vegas. His empty-netter at 19:27 affirmed a 3-1 win. The Golden Knights' persistence and Hill's exceptional saves were crucial, breaking the Oilers' terrific run of wins and affirming their place in the ranking.