"What a loser", "Fire that imbecile": Blueshirts fans irate over Rangers HC Peter Laviolette's major postgame locker room admission after latest loss

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette is facing heavy criticism from Blueshirts fans following his admission that he didn't speak to the team in the locker room after their latest loss.

The Rangers took a tough 5-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, falling to 36-34-7 on the season. With five games remaining, they now sit six points out of a playoff spot.

When asked by a reporter if he had a message for the team at this stage, Laviolette responded:

"I don’t have a message right now. I don’t go into the locker room after the game."

This admission from the coach didn't sit well with Rangers fans, many of whom took to social media to vent their frustrations.

One wrote on X (formerly called Twitter):

"What a loser"

Another wrote:

"Fire that imbecile!!”

Here are some more fan reactions:

"This guy is an NHL coach who survived a 2-15 stretch earliwr in the season!???????? WOW what an absolute rangers management disaster class," one wrote.

"He hates them, and I don’t blame him honestly (he’s at fault also, but it’s funny)," another wrote.

"His days are numbered. Let him coach the final 5 games, and let this season come to an end," one commented.

"This guy is incredible. Why on earth did he survive December? We make the playoffs for sure if he’s fired. For SURE," another fan wrote.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, while Igor Shesterkin stopped 18 shots in the loss. Brayden Point (two goals), Nikita Kucherov, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Hagel scored for the Lightning, while Andrei Vasilevskiy had 38 saves.

Game recap: Rangers 5-1 loss to Lightning

Kucherov opened the scoring at 13:09 of the first period, finishing off a power-play rush with a goal from the left post. Just 36 seconds later, Gourde made it 2-0 from a rebound of Gage Concalves's shot. Point scored on power play to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

Zibanejad got one for the Rangers early in the second, scoring on the power play at 3:16 to make it 3-1.

"I think that the last 8 or 9 minutes of the first period where we lost the game tonight. Then, we snapped out of it and we played better in the 2nd and 3rd. We thought we had generated a lot of chances defensively," HC Laviolette said.

In the third, Point struck again on the power play at 15:40, assisted by Kucherov and Guentzel to make it 4-1, before Brandon Hagel sealed the game with an empty-net goal.

