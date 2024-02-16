"What a mess" - NHL fans left stunned as Milan Lucic avoids trial for domestic violence case, Bruins star's wife unwilling to testify

The domestic assault case against Boston Bruins' veteran forward Milan Lucic has been dropped by prosecutors. This decision came after it was revealed that Lucic's wife declined to testify, and a judge ruled that her 911 call, a crucial piece of evidence, was inadmissible in court.

The news was first shared by Anna Meiler, Weekend Anchor & Reporter for @WBZ, on X (formerly Twitter). She reported,

"BREAKING: Milan Lucic’s case will not go to trial. The judge denied the Commonwealth’s request to include the 911 call as evidence. His wife is also not testifying. With no evidence, there will be no trial @wbz."

This development follows Meiler's earlier tweet, in which she stated,

"Bruins forward Milan Lucic arriving at Boston Municipal Court. Trial starts today. He’s accused of assaulting his wife in November. He’s been on indefinite leave from the Bruins since his arrest. @wbz."

Expand Tweet

NHL fans, always eager to express their opinions, quickly reacted to the news on X. One fan expressed their feelings, saying,

"What a mess."

Expand Tweet

Another fan raised a valid question, stating,

"I wonder what the reasoning was for not allowing the 911 call."

Expand Tweet

The reaction wasn't all inquiries and concerns, though. One fan voiced frustration, saying,

"And that’s why s**t continues to happen."

Expand Tweet

However, not all fans viewed the situation through a critical lens. One optimistic fan suggested,

"Good maybe we can get him back on the ice that’ll help the Bruins out a lot in terms of physicality. I mean, if the case is dropped, it’s dropped. I think he’s had time to reflect on also what he actually did."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Assistant District Attorney Samuel Jones's clarification on Milan Lucic

Prosecutors chose to withdraw their case of domestic assault against Milan Lucic after it was disclosed that his wife opted not to provide testimony, and a judge determined that her 911 call could not be used as evidence.

Assistant District Attorney Samuel Jones had advocated on Friday morning for the inclusion of the 911 call during the trial, which was slated to commence later that day.

Jones said,

"She is crying, she's distressed. She says that she ran from her apartment because of this incident,"

Jones further added,

"Later on, she says that she's not going to go back to the apartment because her husband put his hands around her neck and she's scared of that."

In response, defense attorney Gary Pelletier argued that the call did not definitively point to Lucic as the perpetrator. During interrogation, the 911 dispatcher who fielded the call affirmed that she did not inquire about the caller's last name or request the caller to identify her husband by name.