"What role did you play?" "Gonna get walked by Dallas": NHL fans troll Ryan Whitney for celebrating Oilers' series win over Canucks

Fans reacted as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 7 on Monday night. Former NHL player and current hockey analyst Ryan Whitney took to social media to celebrate.

"We did it. What a series. Never a doubt #LetsGoOilers," Whitney tweeted.

However, fans were quick to troll Whitney for acting like he played a role in the Oilers' victory. One tweeted:

"We"? What role did you play?" in response to Whitney's celebratory tweet.

Another commented:

"Gonna get walked by Dallas (in the next round)" on X.

Here are some fan reactions to Whitney's comment:

"Someone’s back on socials!!" one fan wrote on X.

"Whit come on the Lowdown here in Edmonton on @Sports1440 tomorrow to discuss" another fan wrote.

"Biggest clown around". a user wrote.

"Haha. I wouldn’t say *never* a doubt. This series was definitely worth the price of admission." another fan wrote.

The Oilers earned the hard-fought series win, thanks to goals from Cody Ceci, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while goalie Stuart Skinner made 15 saves. The Canucks got goals from Conor Garland and Filip Hronek, and 26 saves from rookie Arturs Silovs, albeit in a losing effort.

By defeating the Canucks, Edmonton advanced to the Western Conference final for the first time since 2022. They next face the Dallas Stars, who were the top team in the conference this season. Game 1 of that series takes place in Dallas on Thursday night.

Recalling when Ryan Whitney lashed out at the Canucks fanbase before the Oilers-Canucks playoff series

Ryan Whitney raised eyebrows with an expletive-laden rant aimed at Vancouver Canucks fans leading up to their second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

In a video clip shared by The Hockey Spotlight, an agitated Whitney vented his long-held frustrations with the Canucks fanbase.

He recalled a specific incident where a Canucks fan hurled insults at Oilers players Zach Hyman and Jack Campbell, referring to the fan as a "little motherf****r."

Whitney then issued an aggressive warning to Canucks supporters:

"Do you guys want this smoke?...I'm about to haunt your f****ng dreams for the next two weeks."

He emphasized his deep-rooted distaste for the team:

"I cannot stand the Vancouver Canucks. I've always hated that team."

Despite respect for current Canucks coach Rick Tocchet, Whitney asserted his feelings remained unchanged.

"I love Rick Tocchet, and I have so much respect for him. I hate their fans," he insisted. "I cannot wait to beat them."

The inflammatory comments quickly went viral, sparking backlash from indignant Canucks fans.