"Who had Jagr Bobblehead Heist on their 2024 bingo card" - NHL fans left in splits over 10,000 stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads

On the Pittsburgh Penguins' X (formerly Twitter), the team revealed that a shipment carrying a staggering 10,000 Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads intended for distribution at an upcoming game had been stolen en route to Pittsburgh.

The news left NHL fans scratching their heads and sharing a collective chuckle at the sheer audacity of the situation.

Among the flurry of reactions, one fan quipped,

"Alright. Who had 'Jagr Bobblehead Heist' on their 2024 bingo card?"

Another fan said,

"I really want to know who steals a shipment of bobbleheads, and what their plan is with 10,000 of them"

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, there was a silver lining for fans eagerly anticipating their Jagr bobbleheads.

"It's a bummer, but at least we'll still get to enjoy the bobbleheads in the future. Thanks for sharing the update," commented one optimistic fan.

Another fan commented,

"Shopping hours during daily law timeouts in Pittsburg are inconvenient but the deals are great."

Jaromir Jagr's bobblehead shipment got stolen in California

The Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads were intended for tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks, but the shipment vanished upon arrival in California.

As a result, the bobbleheads will not be available for distribution at tonight's game as planned. However, the Penguins assured fans that they will be distributed at a later date.

Upon realizing the absence of the bobbleheads, the Penguins swiftly determined that they were victims of cargo theft. Collaborating with the manufacturer and transportation companies, they alerted state and federal authorities to locate the stolen cargo, initiating an open investigation.

Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin expressed shock at the theft.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” Acklin said.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans."

Despite the setback, Jagr will still attend the game as a guest.

To compensate for the disappointment, all attendees will receive vouchers with one-time scannable barcodes for bobblehead pickup at a later date. The Penguins will announce the pickup location and dates once the items are safely located or new ones are produced.

Only fans present at the game are eligible to receive the vouchers.