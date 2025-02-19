"Why the heck not" "Quinn Hughes gonna play forward": NHL fans speculate over Brady Tkachuk's injury status for 4 Nations final after missing practice

USA forward Brady Tkachuk did not practice with Team USA on Wednesday. He had been injured after colliding with the net in Monday’s game against Sweden.

“Brady obviously had a lower-body injury,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said via NHL.com after the game. “We held him out more for precautionary reasons at that point.”

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman posted about Brady missing practice on X (formerly Twitter).

“Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews are practising for Team USA. Brady Tkachuk is not,” Friedman posted.

Brady’s absence from practice has fueled speculation about his fitness for the final on Thursday. Hockey fans took to social media with a variety of comments and posts about the issue.

“Why the heck not,” one fan asked in reply to Friedman’s post.

“Quinn Hughes gonna play forward,” another user posted.

A section of fans were still optimistic about seeing Brady play.

"That’s fine Brady is still playing," one user said.

"Doesn't need to practice. Rest up." Read another post.

"No reason for Brady to be out there today. Tomorrow morning will be the true test," yet another fan said.

Other fans jokingly suggested Quinn Hughes as a possible substitute.

"No Brady means Hughes can be in." One user reacted.

"Quinn playing forward?" Asked another.

"That’s Quinn Hughes music," yet another said.

There was some good news for Team USA. Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk skated with the team on Wednesday after missing Monday’s game against Sweden due to injury.

Analyst calls for rules change to allow Quinn Hughes to replace injured Brady Tkachuk

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman made a case for allowing Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes to join the US team if Brady Tkachuk isn’t able to play in the final.

In a blog post on Sportsnet on Tuesday, Friedman said that changing the rules to allow Hughes, who had dropped out of the roster with a last-minute injury, to play would be in keeping with the spirit of best-on-best hockey.

“Quinn Hughes was on this U.S. team. He didn’t willingly vacate his spot, dropping out due to injury. If circumstances align to bring him back, he should not be penalized for getting legitimately hurt during NHL action,” Friedman wrote.

“Without polling every player, I would suspect the vast majority would vote to win against the best possible opponent. Injuries happen, sure. But the best want to beat the best — no questions asked, no excuses made, no quarters given.”

The USA and Canada will face off in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday in Boston’s TD Garden.

