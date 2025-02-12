"Why doesn't he skate like that for us?": Canucks fans perplexed by Elias Pettersson's insane skating showcase at Sweden's team practice

Vancouver Canucks fans were left amazed by center Elias Pettersson's impressive skating skills during Sweden's practice. Pettersson is the only Canucks representative for Sweden in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

A video of his exceptional skating abilities during a team practice has been circulating on social media, sparking discussions among fans about his speed, especially given his somewhat underwhelming NHL season.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Elias Pettersson's skating. One tweeted:

"Wtf why doesn't he skate like that for us?!"

Another chimed in:

"Ridiculous. This is the guy you bet on?! Does he even wanna play for you? Looking forward to some more tendinitis experts chiming in here."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Man, so many Canucks fans are commenting how fast he looks, and only exposing themselves as not being able to afford to sit close enough to NHL players to see how fast they actually are." a third fan wrote.

One fan pointed out:

"A lot of people sharing this clip don’t understand how shutter speed on a camera works."

"Seems the Swedish medical staff has done wonders over this short time. Canucks just need better medical staff. In all honesty though, I hope this is what he needs, to play with the best of the best, and revitalizes him," one X user opined.

"Never seen him move his feet so much since before last years all star break. Is he back??" another fan wondered.

Canucks HC encourages Elias Pettersson to enjoy the 4 Nations Face-Off

Vancouver Canucks HC Rick Tocchet praised Elias Pettersson and encouraged him to enjoy the tournament.

Tocchet reckons that with the tournament being just a few games, Pettersson should take the chance to connect with his teammates and explore his skills on the ice.

“I just want him to go out there and have some fun. And come back and hopefully hanging out with his buddies at that tournament will rejuvenize his whole demeanour," said Tocchet.

Pettersson has 34 points through 11 goals and 23 assists this season. He and Team Sweden face off against Team Canada at Centre Bell in the opening fixture of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Wednesday.

