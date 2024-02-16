Will Milan Lucic return to NHL? Bruins star set for meet with Gary Bettman after domestic abuse case dropped

Following the dismissal of the domestic assault case against Milan Lucic, there is speculation about his potential return to the NHL. The Bruins left-winger, who was facing trial, saw the case dissolve after the judge denied a motion to use a crucial piece of evidence – the 911 recording of the alleged victim.

With no testimony forthcoming from the alleged victim, the prosecution found itself without a case.

In the aftermath of this legal development, Lucic's attorney, Gary Pelletier, expressed the player's eagerness to resume his NHL career.

Pelletier conveyed Lucic's sentiment outside the Boston court, stating that the veteran player is "looking forward to getting his life back" and is keen on working with the NHL to facilitate his return to the team.

NHL News, an NHL insider source on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed,

"Milan Lucic wants to return to the NHL and his attorneys are confident today’s decision by prosecutors to drop his domestic assault case will make it possible for him in the future, per @WCVB. Lucic plans to meet with commissioner Gary Bettman. #NHLBruins"

The news comes amidst reports of Lucic being on "an indefinite leave of absence" following his purported arrest in connection with an incident of domestic violence in November.

Allegedly charged with assault and battery on a household member following an incident at his Boston residence, Lucic's legal woes have been a matter of public scrutiny.

Detailed insight into what unfolded in Milan Lucic's case

Prosecutors decided to drop the domestic assault case against Milan Lucic when his wife chose not to testify, and a judge ruled that her 911 call couldn't be used as evidence.

Assistant District Attorney Samuel Jones pushed to include the 911 call in the trial, scheduled for later that day. Jones described the call, stating that Lucic's wife was distressed, claiming she fled their apartment due to an incident where Lucic allegedly put his hands around her neck, leaving her fearful.

Jones' statement reads:

"She is crying, she's distressed. She says that she ran from her apartment because of this incident."

Jones added:

"Later on, she says that she's not going to go back to the apartment because her husband put his hands around her neck and she's scared of that."

In response, defense attorney Gary Pelletier contended that the call didn't definitively implicate Lucic. During questioning, the 911 dispatcher confirmed she hadn't asked for the caller's last name or specifically identified Lucic as the suspect.

At 35 years old, Milan Lucic boasts a storied career in the NHL, spending his formative eight seasons with the Boston Bruins. His return to the Bruins this season marked a homecoming after eight seasons playing for various other teams, including stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.