"Will the NHL keep allowing Vegas to pull this?" - Hockey fans react to latest injury update on Mark Stone 

Elliotte Friedman shared a notable update on Mark Stone's injury status via X that had hockey fans buzzing with reactions.

The announcement said the Vegas forward got the green light to practice and would join the morning skate, but he'll be in a non-contact jersey.

One fan skeptically questioned:

"Question is, will the NHL keep allowing Vegas to pull this?"

Another fan sarcastically remarked:

"Of course he is lol. Miraculously his BACK is healed hallelujah."

However, not all fans were critical of the situation. One fan defended Vegas:

"I don’t understand why people get so mad at Vegas for doing this. It’s not like they’re the only team allowed to do it. Nothing stopping other teams from doing it."

Some fans couldn't help but find humor in the situation, with one jokingly tweeting:

"Lmaooooo I thought they said no playoffs."

Another fan took a dig at the Golden Knights' perceived advantage in the playoffs:

"Ready for game 1 of the playoffs when salary cap doesn’t matter, Vegas always wins"

Amidst the varied reactions, some accepted the update with a resigned acknowledgment, as one fan succinctly put it:

"lol of course he is."

However, not all sentiments were light-hearted. One fan expressed a more aggressive stance:

"Hope somebody just absolutely buckles him game 1."

Some remained skeptical about Stone's readiness, with one fan cynically remarking:

"I'm sure he won't be ready until their season ends though. Just needs that extra couple of days"

Mark Stone returns: Vegas Golden Knights playoff hopes brighten

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has received clearance to resume skating after suffering a lacerated spleen on February 20. Even though he'll be on the ice again, whether he'll be game-ready for Game 1 of the playoffs remains in the air.

During Stone's absence, the team utilized LTIR money to acquire Anthony Mantha, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl. While Stone likely won't play in any remaining regular-season games due to salary cap constraints and the absence of urgency, his presence remains pivotal.

Last season, Stone played a crucial role in the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup run, contributing 11 goals and 24 points in 22 games. Without him, the Golden Knights have faced challenges maintaining a balanced contest, leading to fluctuating win and loss streaks.

This season poses a tougher journey to the Stanley Cup for the Golden Knights, potentially finishing as the final wild-card team and facing the Dallas Stars in the playoffs. It is a notable contrast to last year's first-place finish in the Pacific Division and match against the Winnipeg Jets.

Stone's comeback could reignite their momentum and rediscover the equilibrium necessary for success on the ice.