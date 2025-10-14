  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Islanders
  • Winnipeg Jets HC Scott Arniel shockingly compares 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer to $54,000,000 Avalanche superstar

Winnipeg Jets HC Scott Arniel shockingly compares 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer to $54,000,000 Avalanche superstar

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 14, 2025 14:24 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
Scott Arniel compares 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer to Avalanche star Cale Makar (Source: Imagn)

Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel shared high praise for 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer after Monday’s game against the New York Islanders. The Jets won 5-2 at UBS Arena, but Arniel’s comments in the media about the young defenseman caught everyone’s attention.

Ad

Arniel compared Schaefer to Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar, one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

“I just made the comment to management. I’m glad he’s in the east. That kid is dynamic. Boy, can he skate,” Arniel said. "There's a guy in Colorado who has that same kind of ability to move"

Arniel also said he had seen video clips before, but watching Schaefer live showed how quick and skilled he is.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I saw some video. Watched him on TV last year, but to see him live, man, oh, man, he can jump and he can skate, and he has some tools. And, like I said, I'm glad he's in the east. Was 18," Arniel added.
Ad

Cale Makar, who was drafted fourth by the Avalanche in 2017, has become one of the top defensemen in the league. He signed a six-year, $54 million contract in 2021 and played big minutes for Colorado. He finished with 92 points in 80 games and a +28 rating last season.

Schaefer was drafted first by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL draft. The defenseman from Hamilton, Ontario, made his NHL debut this season. In his first three games, he has one goal and two assists and averages 23 minutes on the ice.

Ad

Before his debut, Schaefer said he wanted to stay focused and play his best regardless of the opponent.

“When you get on the ice, you’ve just got to zone it out,” he said last Tuesday, via NHL.com. “Everyone’s out there to play hockey… I think just going out there, putting your head down, working through it and just working is going to be the big thing.”
Ad

Matthew Schaefer hugged his father after first NHL goal.

Matthew Schaefer celebrated his first NHL goal on Sunday in his dad's presence. Schaefer’s first goal came during a power play in the third period.

"It’s awesome. It feels like home for sure," Schaefer said, via NHL. I’m 18 years old, and when the fans show so much support, it’s pretty amazing to me."
Ad

After the game, defenseman Schaefer hugged his father, Todd, in the hallway. Matthew noticed his dad’s black and white checkered shirt and said:

"I didn’t know we had a chess board here too."

Todd laughed and replied:

"Nice. I’m getting emotional over here, and you’re calling me a chess board. Appreciate it."

Now, Schaefer will play against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications