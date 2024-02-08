Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 08, 2024 14:50 GMT
Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers
Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Winnipeg Jets will clash with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

The contest can be heard on CFRW TSN Radio 1290 and WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!

The Jets are 30-13-5 after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in their last game. They are coming off four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Flyers have a 29-19-6 record after winning against the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their last game. They have won one of their past three games.

Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
  • Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Nikolaj Ehlers
  • Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
  • Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

  • Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
  • Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
  • Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit

Injuries

  • David Gustafsson
  • Ville Heinola

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for Winnipeg. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 23
  • Losses: 10
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 80
  • Goals Per Game: 2.22
  • Shots Against: 1044
  • Save Percentage: .923
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 60 minutes and 02 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
  • Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
  • Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates
  • Egor Zamula - Scott Laughton - Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

  • Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
  • Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
  • Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson - Cal Petersen

Injuries

  • Ryan Ellis

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for Philadelphia. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 26
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 62
  • Goals Per Game: 2.53
  • Shots Against: 618
  • Save Percentage: .900
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 28 seconds

