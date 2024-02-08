Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will clash with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

The contest can be heard on CFRW TSN Radio 1290 and WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!

The Jets are 30-13-5 after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in their last game. They are coming off four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Flyers have a 29-19-6 record after winning against the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their last game. They have won one of their past three games.

Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit

Injuries

David Gustafsson

Ville Heinola

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Winnipeg Jets - Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for Winnipeg. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 36

Wins: 23

Losses: 10

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 80

Goals Per Game: 2.22

Shots Against: 1044

Save Percentage: .923

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 60 minutes and 02 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates

Egor Zamula - Scott Laughton - Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Goalies

Samuel Ersson - Cal Petersen

Injuries

Ryan Ellis

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for Philadelphia. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 26

Wins: 13

Losses: 9

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 62

Goals Per Game: 2.53

Shots Against: 618

Save Percentage: .900

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 28 seconds