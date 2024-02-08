Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will clash with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.
The contest can be heard on CFRW TSN Radio 1290 and WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!
The Jets are 30-13-5 after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in their last game. They are coming off four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Flyers have a 29-19-6 record after winning against the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their last game. They have won one of their past three games.
Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
- Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Nikolaj Ehlers
- Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
- Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo
Defensemen
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
- Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
- Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit
Injuries
- David Gustafsson
- Ville Heinola
Winnipeg Jets starting goalie
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for Winnipeg. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 36
- Wins: 23
- Losses: 10
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 80
- Goals Per Game: 2.22
- Shots Against: 1044
- Save Percentage: .923
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 60 minutes and 02 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
- Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
- Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates
- Egor Zamula - Scott Laughton - Garnet Hathaway
Defensemen
- Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
- Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
- Nick Seeler - Sean Walker
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson - Cal Petersen
Injuries
- Ryan Ellis
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for Philadelphia. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 26
- Wins: 13
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 62
- Goals Per Game: 2.53
- Shots Against: 618
- Save Percentage: .900
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 28 seconds