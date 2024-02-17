  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 17, 2024 14:23 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks

The Winnipeg Jets will play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on Sportsnet 650 Radio and CFRW TSN Radio 1290.

The Winnipeg Jets have a 32-14-5 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 1-0 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games and have a tough one here.

The Vancouver Canucks have a 37-12-6 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Detroit Red Wings. The Canucks have won three straight games and look dominant this season.

Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
  • Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Gabriel Vilardi
  • Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
  • Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

  • Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
  • Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
  • Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Winnipeg Jets - Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets - Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his key stats for the season:

  • Games Played: 38
  • Wins: 25
  • Losses: 10
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 81
  • Goals Per Game: 2.13
  • Shots Against: 1097
  • Save Percentage: .926
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 60 minutes and 05 seconds

Vancouver Canucks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nils Hoglander - Elias Lindholm - Elias Pettersson
  • Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
  • Ilya Mikheyev - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

  • Carson Soucy (hand)
  • Guillaume Brisebois (upper-body)
  • Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 40
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 96
  • Goals Per Game: 2.41
  • Shots Against: 1098
  • Save Percentage: .920
  • Shutouts: 5
  • Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 49 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...