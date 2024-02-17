Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on Sportsnet 650 Radio and CFRW TSN Radio 1290.
The Winnipeg Jets have a 32-14-5 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 1-0 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games and have a tough one here.
The Vancouver Canucks have a 37-12-6 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Detroit Red Wings. The Canucks have won three straight games and look dominant this season.
Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
- Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Gabriel Vilardi
- Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
- Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo
Defensemen
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
- Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
- Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit
Injuries
- No reported injuries
Winnipeg Jets starting goalie
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his key stats for the season:
- Games Played: 38
- Wins: 25
- Losses: 10
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 81
- Goals Per Game: 2.13
- Shots Against: 1097
- Save Percentage: .926
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 60 minutes and 05 seconds
Vancouver Canucks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Lindholm - Elias Pettersson
- Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
- Ilya Mikheyev - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith
Injuries
- Carson Soucy (hand)
- Guillaume Brisebois (upper-body)
- Tucker Poolman (head)
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 40
- Wins: 30
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 96
- Goals Per Game: 2.41
- Shots Against: 1098
- Save Percentage: .920
- Shutouts: 5
- Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 49 seconds