Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on Sportsnet 650 Radio and CFRW TSN Radio 1290.

The Winnipeg Jets have a 32-14-5 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 1-0 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games and have a tough one here.

The Vancouver Canucks have a 37-12-6 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Detroit Red Wings. The Canucks have won three straight games and look dominant this season.

Winnipeg Jets’ projected lineups

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck - Laurent Brossoit

Injuries

No reported injuries

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Winnipeg Jets - Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for the Jets. Here are his key stats for the season:

Games Played: 38

Wins: 25

Losses: 10

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 81

Goals Per Game: 2.13

Shots Against: 1097

Save Percentage: .926

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 60 minutes and 05 seconds

Vancouver Canucks’ projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Elias Lindholm - Elias Pettersson

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Ian Cole - Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko - Casey DeSmith

Injuries

Carson Soucy (hand)

Guillaume Brisebois (upper-body)

Tucker Poolman (head)

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 40

Wins: 30

Losses: 9

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 96

Goals Per Game: 2.41

Shots Against: 1098

Save Percentage: .920

Shutouts: 5

Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 49 seconds