"Worst officiating I've seen in a while": Fans irate at referees Sheldon Keefe's ejection from Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to Golden Knights

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were furious with the referees after Sheldon Keefe was ejected in a 6-2 home loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

The Keafs coach was given a game misconduct with less than two minutes remaining in the game and was eventually ejected for arguing with the referees about the call against them.

After a comprehensive 7-3 win last week, the Leafs failed to do the double over the Golden Knights. Both games notably ended with a four-goal margin.

Moreover, the loss for the Leafs also put an end to their impressive seven-game winning streak, which started with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 13.

Here's how Maple Leafs fans reacted to the defeat, with many questioning the referees' decision against Sheldon Keefe. One posted:

"Worst officiating I’ve seen in awhile tbh"

Another said:

"Lmao, what a thin skinned ref. Makes a terrible call late in a game, and then ejects Keefe for pointing it out."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Golden Knights down Sheldon Keefe's Maple Leafs in dominant fashion

The Maple Leafs on Tuesday hosted the Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena. The Knights secured a comprehensive 6-2 win to end the Leafs' seven-game winning streak.

The first period saw both teams struggle to put the puck into the back of the net. Ivan Barbashev put the Knights ahead 1-0 at 9:11 of the second period as he converted a stretch pass from Michael Amadio in the neutral zone to score on a breakaway.

Three minutes later, Mason Morelli extended the Knights' advantage to 2-0. At 17:45, Tyler Bertuzzi cut the Golden Knights' lead to 2-1 before William Karlsson's goal restored Vegas' lead to 3-1 before heading into the final period.

The Golden Knights continued with their dominance in the third period, with goals from Jonathan Marchessault (scoring twice) and Nicolas Roy securing a win by four goals for the defending champions. Meanwhile, Ryan Reaves was the other scorer for the Maple Leafs in the defeat.

Marchessault and Shea Theodore accumulated three points apiece in the matchup for the Knights. Adin Hill displayed a solid performance between the pipes and ended the night with 29 saves and a.935 SV%.

Sheldon Keefe and the Toronto Maple Leafs will hope to bounce back when facing the Arizona Coyotes next on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights take on the Boston Bruins.