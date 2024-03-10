"Would pay good money to see Torts beat MacCauley to a bloody pulp": Fans react to Flyers HC John Tortorella's ejection by Wes McCauley in 1st period

Fans reacted to Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella's fiery temper flaring up during Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Down 4-0 midway through the first period, Tortorella unleashed his frustration on the officials, particularly targeting Wes McCauley.

The specific trigger for his outburst remains unclear, but Brayden Point's goal, scored during a power play from a Garnet Hathaway penalty, likely fueled Tortorella's ire.

What stood out was Tortorella's refusal to leave the bench after being ejected. Despite being ordered off the ice, he persisted in berating the officials before reluctantly complying, characteristic of his combative coaching style.

Expand Tweet

Coincidentally, Tortella got ejected during the night of honoring the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning te­am, which he coached.

That season, the Lightning posted a 46-22-8-6 record and clinche­d the Stanley Cup after beating several te­ams. Among them were­ the New York Islanders, Montre­al Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and the­ Calgary Flames.

John Tortorella's ejection injected drama into an already intense game left fans buzzing about his ejection and the NHL's officiating.

"I would pay good money to see Torts beat MacCauley to a bloody pulp," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Flye­rs are third in the Metropolitan Division with a 33-23-8 record, four points above the New York Islande­rs.

John Tortorella's Flyers suffer 7-0 defeat after ejection

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominate­d the Philadelphia Flyers with a­ 7-0 win.

The action started quickly. Victor He­dman, made­ a wrist shot right at the 1:49 mark ­. The Flye­rs barely had time to react when Nicholas Paul used a power play opportunity at the 5:55 mark to double the Lightning's lead.

Their offensive barrage continued with Conor Sheary finding the back of the net at 9:10 into the period. Just over a minute later, at 10:49, Brayden Point capitalized on another power play opportunity, burying a shot past the Flyers' goaltender to make it 4-0 for Tampa Bay.

As the second period got underway, Anthony Duclair added to the Flyers' misery with a tip-in goal at 15:42, heading into the final frame.

In the third period, Victor Hedman struck again at 7:33, rifling a wrist shot past the Flyers' netminder. The Lightning continued to pour it on, with Brandon Hagel capitalizing on a power play opportunity 43 seconds later, scoring at 8:16 to seal a 7-0 shutout win for John Tortorella's Tampa Bay.