"Yet some people say fighting doesn’t sell": Fans react as Matt Rempe chants echo across Madison Square Garden during Rangers-Panthers clash

Madison Square Garden witnessed a spectacle when the Rangers and Panthers faced off, with rookie sensation Matt Rempe taking center stage. The young athlete has made headlines not only for his brilliance on the ice but also for his tough play and willingness to drop the gloves, compiling five fights in just eight games.

As the Rangers faced off against the Panthers, the crowd at Madison Square Garden erupted with chants of:

"REMPE, REMPE, REMPE, REMPE."

The resounding cheers echoed through the iconic arena, capturing the attention of not just the fans present but also the wider NHL community. Spittin' Chiclets shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the electric atmosphere in the arena and boldly declaring,

"This kid has taken over the NHL!"

The video post quickly gained traction, with NHL fans sharing their thoughts on X. One fan said:

"Yet some people say fighting doesn’t sell."

Another fan marveled at the swift rise of the rookie, commenting:

"Kid probably never would've thought 3 weeks ago MSG would be chanting his name. He is in dreamland."

The debate over the role of fighting in the NHL is a perennial one, but Matt Rempe's performance has reignited the discussion. A fan weighed in, saying,

"Fighting has a place in the NHL. Fans love it, and it’s easy to see and hear!!!"

One fan highlighted the unique bond between players and their cities, stating,

"This is what a player can do for any city with a fan base that’s been going through it. Rallying behind a guy like Rempe every night is what makes Hockey so so unique love this kid."

Matt Rempe's performance in the Rangers' 4-2 loss

In the New York Rangers game against the Florida Panthers, Matt Rempe remained scoreless with zero shots on goal in 6:53 ice time. Despite his relatively calm day, he received 2 penalty minutes for a minor altercation.

Ryan Lomberg's goal early in the third period gave the Panthers the lead, and Sam Reinhart's two goals helped them win 4-2. Anton Lundell also scored, while Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling each contributed two assists.

Panthers' goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky consistently made 26 saves, improving to 31-11-2 this season. With their fifth straight win, the Panthers lead the NHL with 42 wins and 88 points.