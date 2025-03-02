NHL Stadium Series: 3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 5-3 loss to Columbus Blue Jackets feat. Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a tough 5-3 decision at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets in this year’s Stadium Series on Saturday night. The two clubs squared off at Ohio Stadium amid the eyes of the entire league focused solely on them. As the final buzzer sounded, it was the Blue Jackets who prevailed despite the lopsided 46-21 shot count in favor of the Red Wings.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Detroit Red Wings, including a power play goal, with Patrick Kane adding the other for the Wings. Meanwhile, Denton Mateychuk, Dmitri Voronkov (PPG), Mathieu Olivier, Justin Danforth, and Adam Fantilli had the tallies for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at this year’s Stadium Series.

#3 Cam Talbot

Detroit Red Wings starting netminder Cam Talbot was underwhelming on Saturday night. The veteran goaltender gave up four goals on 20 shots in the game. He wasn’t overly tested and didn’t have to face a barrage of shots.

In fact, the Red Wings had a ridiculous 21-8 edge in shots in the third period. Still, Talbot surrendered the game-winner to Justin Danforth, leaving the Wings unable to get back into the game.

#2 Lucas Raymond

Lucas Raymond has had a good year overall this season. But on Saturday night, when stepping onto one of the NHL’s biggest stages, he was unable to find the scoring touch needed to help his team prevail.

Raymond skated in 27 shifts logging over 21 minutes. While he managed five shots on goal, he was unable to find the back of the net. He also finished the game a minus-1.

# Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings captain finished the game off the scoresheet. He played nearly 22 minutes over 27 shifts. However, Dylan Larkin was unable to find the back of the net despite getting five shots on goal.

Larkin also finished with a 50% rate in the face-off circle. Considering that Larkin is one of the best face-off specialists in the league, it was disappointing to see that he couldn’t help his team more by winning a greater number of draws.

With the loss, the Red Wings have now lost back-to-back outings against the Blue Jackets. But the Wings will have a chance to regroup before taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

