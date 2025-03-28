Nightmare 2nd period, Pickard pummeled, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers suffered 6-1 blowout loss to Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a 6-1 blowout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at the Climate Pledge Arena. The game was close after 20 minutes, but the Oilers were out of the contest after a five-goal second period for the Kraken.

Zach Hyman got the Edmonton Oilers on the board with his 27th of the season in the final frame. Meanwhile, Jaden Schwartz scored twice for the Seattle Kraken, with Jani Nyman, Matty Beniers, Andre Burakovsky, and Jared McCann getting the other tallies for Seattle.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost to Seattle Kraken

#3 Offense flat without McDavid and Draisaitl

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to be out for the Edmonton Oilers. Unsurprisingly, their absence continues to resonate as the Oilers’ offense was flat on Thursday night.

Despite getting 37 shots on goal, the Oilers were unable to get much going. The Oilers had gotten the lead in the first period. However, the disallowed goal left the Oilers scoreless against the Kraken after 20 minutes.

From there, it was all Kraken with the Oilers seemingly unable to respond. With McDavid and Draisaitl in the lineup, the Oilers could have played a much different game.

#2 Calvin Pickard pummeled

Starting goaltender Stuart Skinner was not in the lineup following the injury he sustained on Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars. So, it was backup Calvin Pickard’s turn to take over the crease.

However, Pickard got the hook after the second period. Pickard surrendered five goals in the middle frame as the Kraken hammered the Oilers with 17 shots on goal. Pickard made 24 of 29 saves and was replaced by Olivier Rodrigue in the third period. Rodrigue gave up a goal on eight shots in the third.

#1 Nightmare second period

The Oilers' bane on Thursday night was a five-goal second period. The meltdown included a disallowed goal that would have otherwise made the middle frame a six-goal event.

The Kraken did not let up in the second period, pouring on the offense as they looked to secure the win. As for Edmonton, it seemed there was little the Oilers could do to stop the bleeding, eventually conceding one more goal in the third to end a nightmarish game.

The Oilers will be back on the ice on Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames, hoping to snap their brief, two-game skid.

