Nylander’s hat-trick, PP scores twice, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 6-3 over Calgary Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs got an important road win, beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night. The Leafs rode a four-goal second period to open up a 4-2 lead heading into the final frame.

William Nylander notched up a hat-trick, with John Tavares (PPG), Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies getting the other tallies for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Captain Auston Matthews ended the night with three assists.

Meanwhile, Matt Coronato, Yegor Sharangovich and Joel Farabee scored for the Calgary Flames in a losing effort. So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Three reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Calgary Flames

#3 Four-goal second period

The Toronto Maple Leafs trailed the Calgary Flames 1-0 after 20 minutes in what seemed like a lackluster opening frame for Toronto.

However, the Leafs soon turned up the heat. They scored four times in the second period to open up a big lead. In particular, the two power play goals scored in the period, helped the Leafs take control.

Here’s a look at Tavares’ power play tally:

The Flames’ defensive breakdown allowed the Leafs to get a golden opportunity they didn’t miss. The goal put the Leafs ahead for good as they locked down the win in the third period.

#2 Power play scores twice

Speaking of the power play, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play came alive against the Flames, scoring twice in the second period.

Nylander’s first of the night tied the game at 1-1 after the Flames had done a good job keeping the Leafs in check most of the game. Here’s a look at the nifty goal:

Matthew Knies’ beautiful backhand pass set up a one-timer that Flames netminder Dustin Wolf couldn't stop. The goal tied the game and shifted the momentum from Calgary’s end to Toronto’s.

The Leafs' power play was 2-for-4 on the night, showing signs of improvement. They must get more out of their power play, as scoring with the man advantage has been a significant challenge for Toronto this season.

#1 Nylander’s hat-trick

Nylander got his second career hat-trick, scoring an empty-netter to seal the win for the Maple Leafs late in the third period.

The Flames had closed the gap to within 5-3 in the third and were pushing to tie the game. However, Nylander stripped Flames blue liner MacKenzie Weegar, skated down the ice and deposited the puck in the open net.

Here’s a look at Nylander's goal:

The Maple Leafs will continue their West Coast trip when they visit the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night.

