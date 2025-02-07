O’Connor PS game-winner, Demko’s 33 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won 2-1 in OT over San Jose Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks edged the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night at the SAP Center. The Canucks scored just 33 seconds into the extra frame to secure their second win in a row. The Sharks have now lost four straight, despite earning the loser point against the Canucks.

Drew O’Connor scored the game-winner on a penalty shot in overtime, with Dakota Joshua opening the scoring with a power-play goal at the 8:04 mark of the third period. Tyler Toffoli tied the game late in the third, notching his 20th of the season.

Here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Vancouver Canucks won 2-1 in overtime over the San Jose Sharks.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won in OT over San Jose Sharks

#3 Joshua power play goal

Dakota Joshua opened the scoring for the Vancouver Canucks midway through the third period, notching his third of the season. The power play goal gave the Canucks the lead until the Sharks tied it with less than two minutes to go in the game.

The goal came right as the power play expired. More importantly, it was Joshua’s first since Dec. 18 against the Utah Hockey Club, ending a 12-game scoreless drought.

#2 Demko’s 33 saves

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko had a second consecutive brilliant start. In his last outing, Demko shut out the Colorado Avalanche en route to a 3-0 win at home.

On Thursday night, Demko was equally sharp, making 33 saves for the win. Demko stood tall in the third period when the Sharks outshot the Canucks 16-3. While the Sharks managed to get the equalizer, they could not secure the game-winner.

#1 O’Connor’s penalty shot game-winner

Drew O’Connor ended the game 33 seconds into overtime by scoring a huge penalty shot goal on Vitek Vanacek. O’Connor got the shot after Sharks’ star rookie Macklin Celebrini was called for hooking on the play. Instead of getting a penalty, the on-ice officials awarded the penalty shot.

O’Connor slowed down as he approached the net and fired a quick snap shot past Vanacek for the game-winner. This marked O’Connor’s second goal since joining the Canucks from the Pittsburgh Penguins and his eighth of the season.

The victory helped the Canucks keep pace in the Pacific Division as they chase the LA Kings for the third spot.

The Canucks will have Friday off before facing the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Saturday night, aiming to extend their winning streak and secure a playoff spot.

