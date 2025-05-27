Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s’ projected lineup for Game 4 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 27, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Dallas Stars when the two sides collide at Rogers Place for a highly anticipated Game 4.

Ad

Since dropping Game 1 in Dallas last week, the Oilers have been on fire, shutting out the Stars 3-0 on Friday in Game 2, and then outscoring the team 6-1 in Game 3 on Sunday.

Now, with a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in front of their hometown fans, the Oilers will have momentum on their side heading into tonight's game as they look to set the stage for a rematch with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad

Trending

With Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner on fire as of late, only time will tell whether this is, in fact, Edmonton's year.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Evander Kane Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Troy Stecher

Defense

Mattias Ekholm* - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Brett Kulak Jake Walman - John Klingberg

Ad

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard*

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm, Evan Bouchard Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Stars as Edmonton looks to take a 3-1 lead

Heading into tonight's game, Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite after winning Games 2 and 3 in dominant fashion.

Ad

Currently, on FanDuel, Edmonton is a -154 favorite, while Dallas is a +128 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -155 favorite, while Dallas is sitting as a +130 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $155 bet on the Oilers as the favorites to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Dallas could win $130 if the Stars manage to emerge victorious.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and do not include money earned from winning back the original bet.

Considering only 32 teams throughout NHL history have managed to come back from a 3-1 deficit, Dallas will need to come up big tonight if it wants to stave off a potential elimination scenario in Game 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama