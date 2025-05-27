  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s’ projected lineup for Game 4 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 27, 2025

Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s’ projected lineup for Game 4 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 27, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 27, 2025 15:32 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the Dallas Stars (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Dallas Stars when the two sides collide at Rogers Place for a highly anticipated Game 4.

Ad

Since dropping Game 1 in Dallas last week, the Oilers have been on fire, shutting out the Stars 3-0 on Friday in Game 2, and then outscoring the team 6-1 in Game 3 on Sunday.

Now, with a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in front of their hometown fans, the Oilers will have momentum on their side heading into tonight's game as they look to set the stage for a rematch with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner on fire as of late, only time will tell whether this is, in fact, Edmonton's year.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

  1. Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
  2. Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Evander Kane
  3. Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen
  4. Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Troy Stecher

Defense

  1. Mattias Ekholm* - Evan Bouchard
  2. Darnell Nurse - Brett Kulak
  3. Jake Walman - John Klingberg
Ad

Goalies

  1. Stuart Skinner
  2. Calvin Pickard*

Powerplay

  1. Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

  1. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm, Evan Bouchard
  2. Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Stars as Edmonton looks to take a 3-1 lead

Heading into tonight's game, Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite after winning Games 2 and 3 in dominant fashion.

Ad

Currently, on FanDuel, Edmonton is a -154 favorite, while Dallas is a +128 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -155 favorite, while Dallas is sitting as a +130 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $155 bet on the Oilers as the favorites to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Dallas could win $130 if the Stars manage to emerge victorious.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and do not include money earned from winning back the original bet.

Considering only 32 teams throughout NHL history have managed to come back from a 3-1 deficit, Dallas will need to come up big tonight if it wants to stave off a potential elimination scenario in Game 5.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications