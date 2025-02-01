Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Feb. 1, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs will collide in a cross-conference matchup that seems poised to deliver fireworks on Saturday. After having a three-game win streak snapped by the Detroit Red Wings, who handed Edmonton a 2-3 shootout loss on Thursday, the team will be looking to get back in the win column tonight in what could be a Stanley Cup preview.

After coming within arms reach of raising the Stanley Cup last season after a hard-fought series with the Florida Panthers, the Edmonton Oilers went into this season eager to make a deep postseason run.

Now, as the team battles it out for the top spot in the Pacific Division, they face off with a Toronto Maple Leafs team eager to make it past the first round of the playoffs following last year's first-round elimination.

Trending

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown, Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Jeff Skinner - Adam Henrique - Zach Hyman Noah Philp - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry

Defense:

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard Mattias Ekholm - John Klingberg Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies:

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay:

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mattias Janmark, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Edmonton Oilers reportedly in the mix to sign Brandon Saad after veteran winger parts ways with St. Louis

As the Edmonton Oilers look to finish out the remainder of the year strong and make a push for the Stanley Cup, the team could be in for a pretty major acquisition.

NHL reporter Nick Kypreos reported on Friday that after Brandon Saad and the St. Louis Blues mutually agreed to part ways, the Oilers and the Maple Leafs expressed an interest in acquiring him. Kypreos posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The big question, of course, is which team will be able to pull off the signing ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Right now, Edmonton is sitting in second place on FanDuel's Stanley Cup betting odds, while Toronto, despite impressing in the Atlantic Division, is sitting in seventh place in the latest Stanley Cup betting odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback