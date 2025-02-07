  • home icon
Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against the Colorado Avalanche | Feb. 7, 2025

By Evan Bell
Feb 07, 2025
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers' projected lines for tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to pick up their third win in a row when they compete against the Colorado Avalanche who are eager to push their way into wild card contention.

While Edmonton is in the midst of a two-game win streak that has seen them pick up wins over the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, the Avalanche are fresh off a win over the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton is currently sitting atop the Pacific Division, two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, while Colorado is sitting in fourth place in the Central Division, two points behind the third-place Minnesota Wild.

While Edmonton's spot in the postseason seems all-but-guaranteed, Colorado is sitting on the cusp of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Viktor Arvidsson - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  2. Jeff Skinner - Leon Draisaitl - Vasily Podkolzin
  3. Mattias Janmark - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor Brown
  4. Corey Perry - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

  1. Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  2. Darnell Nurse - John Klingberg
  3. Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner
  • Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill

  1. Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson
  2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Avalanche game as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and Avalanche, Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite, both in part due to its recent win streak and its impressive play as of late.

On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -185 favorite, while Colorado is a +154 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Edmonton is a -184 favorite, while Colorado is a +152 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $184 bet on Edmonton as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Colorado as the underdog could win $152.

Following tonight's game, fans won't see the Oilers for the next two weeks while the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament takes place. When the team returns to action, it'll travel to Philly for a game against the Flyers on Feb. 22, before then heading to Washington for a game with the Capitals the following night.

