Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Dallas Stars | Mar. 8, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated Western Conference showdown. After losing four in a row following the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, the team appears to be finding their rhythm, winning two of their last three.

Most recently, Edmonton picked up a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, pushing their record to 36-22-4 on the season.

On the other hand, Dallas is riding a four-game win streak, picking wins over the Kings, Blues, Devils and most recently, the Flames.

Edmonton is in second place in the Pacific Division, six points behind the first-place Golden Knights. Meanwhile, Dallas is in second place in the Central Division, six points behind the first-place Winnipeg Jets.

Depending on how things shake out in the playoffs, tonight's game could be a playoff preview.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Max Jones - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry

Defense

Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Ty Emberson Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Trooy Stecher

Looking at the previous meeting between Edmonton and Dallas, as well as upcoming games on the Oilers' schedule

Tonight's game between the Oilers and the Stars will be the second of three regular-season meetings between the two teams this season.

In Oct., the two teams faced off in Dallas, with the Stars picking up a convincing 4-1 win that saw Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene find the back of the net for Dallas.

On the other hand, Leon Draisaitl was the only player to find the back of the net for Edmonton, while netminder Stuart Skinner struggled to keep up with Dallas' offensive onslaught.

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will hit the road for a four-game stretch, beginning with a road game against the Sabres on Monday.

The team will then play the Devils on Thursday, before kicking off a back-to-back that will see them play the Islanders next Friday, and the Rangers next Saturday.

