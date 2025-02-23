Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Washington Capitals | Feb. 23 2025

Today, the Edmonton Oilers will face off with the Washington Capitals, completing a back-to-back following a rough loss against the Flyers on Saturday. Today's game could very well wind up being a preview of the Stanley Cup Finals, with the Capitals, who lead the Eastern Conference, facing off against an Oilers team that continues to impress out West.

However, if that is to occur Edmonton will need to step it up a notch, as they looked vulnerable in the 6-3 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. The Capitals, on the other hand, are coming off an 8-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will look to take that momentum into this game.

Washington is sitting comfortably atop the Metropolitan Division, while Edmonton has continued to jockey for position with the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Matthew Savoie Jeff Skinner - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Kasperi Kapanen - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - John Klingberg Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill

Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Oilers' vs Capitals preview & Edmonton's upcoming schedule

Heading into tonight's game against the Capitals, Edmonton will be looking to even up the season series between the two teams in what will be their final meeting of the regular season.

The two teams played in the second half of January, with the Capitals picking up a narrow 3-2 win. The difference tonight, however, will be that Edmonton has Connor McDavid healthy, which could give them the firepower they need to get the win and avenge their loss.

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will enjoy a couple of days off before returning to action on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. From there, the team will head to Florida for a showdown with the reigning Stanley Cup Champs on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Carolina for a game against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Mar. 1 before returning home.

