Panthers lineup tonight: Florida’s projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | Apr. 1, 2025

The Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens meet on Tuesday, with the Panthers seeking to avenge Sunday's loss to the Habs. The reigning Stanley Cup champs - 0-3 against the Canadiens this season - look to close the regular series positively.
Florida is currently tied for second place in the Atlantic Division alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both teams are seven points ahead of the fourth-place Senators and three points behind division leaders Toronto Maple Leafs.
While Ottawa would have to string together four wins, and Florida would have to lose three straight for the defending champions to miss the playoffs, the reigning champs will have to put together wins if they want to overtake the Lightning and the Maple Leafs.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
- Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand
- Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Jesper Boqvist
- AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Evan Rodrigues
Defense
- Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones
- Niko Mikkola - Nate Schmidt
- Tobias Bjornfot - Uvis Balinskis
Goalies
- Vitek Vanecek
- Sergei Bobrovsky
Powerplay
- Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones
- Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt
Penalty Kill
- Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones
- Nico Sturm, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt
Looking at the odds for the Panthers vs. Canadiens game and upcoming games on Florida's schedule
Florida is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks for the Panthers vs. Canadiens game, even though the team is 0-3 against the Habs this season.
On FanDuel, Florida is a -160 favorite, while Montreal is a +132 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Florida is a -162 favorite, while Montreal is a +136 underdog.
Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $160 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Montreal as the underdogs could win $132 in addition to the original bet.
Following the Panthers vs. Canadiens game, the defending Stanley Cup champions will head to Toronto on Wednesday for a showdown with the Maple Leafs before traveling to the Ottawa Senators.
