Panthers lineup tonight: Florida's projected lineup for game against Montreal Canadiens | April 1, 2025

The Florida Panthers are back in action tonight at 7 p.m. EDT against a familiar opponent, the Montreal Canadiens. Florida enters play tonight at 44-36-3, now in third place in the Atlantic division. The Canadiens are 34-30-9 and 14 points back of Florida in the same division. Montreal is tied for the last wild card in the East.

Florida has a couple of injuries to note tonight. Left wing Matthew Tkachuk remains out. He's with the team on the road trip, but he's not expected to return until the postseason. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov is out. He also traveled with the team but won't play.

With that in mind, here's the expected lineup for the team. Note that it can change ahead of the puck drop tonight:

Forwards:

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Mackie Samoskevich - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Jesper Boqvist AJ Greer - Nico Sturm - Evan Rodrigues

Defensive Pairs:

Gustav Forsling - Seth Jones Niko Mikkola - Tobias Bjornfot Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalkeepers:

Sergei Bobrovsky Vitek Vanecek

Powerplay Lines:

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Carter Verhaeghe, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill Units:

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Seth Jones Nico Sturm, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt

The defending Stanley Cup champions are on the road after a surprising setback. They lost the first game of this home-and-home series with the Canadiens on Sunday by a score of 4-2 in their home arena.

Odds for tonight's Panthers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Florida Panthers are favored to win tonight on the road against the Montreal Canadiens. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

Florida is -161 on the moneyline.

The Canadiens are +130 to win outright.

The puck line is Florida -2, which is +255.

The Canadiens are -188 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +110, and the under is -130.

After tonight, Florida continues its four-game road trip with a huge divisional matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, whom the team trail by three points, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Florida Panthers are favored to win (Imagn)

Then, the Panthers visit the Ottawa Senators (Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT) and the Detroit Red Wings (Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EDT) before returning home for a rematch with the Maple Leafs.

