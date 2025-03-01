Pastrnak extends point streak, Korpisalo’s 31 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Boston Bruins won 3-2 over Pittsburgh Penguins

The Boston Bruins got back in the win column, edging the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at the PPG Paints Arena. The Bruins ended a five-game skid, though they lost captain Brad Marchand to an upper-body injury in the first period.

David Pastrnak scored his 32nd of the season to open the scoring at the 1:32 mark of the first period, with Mason Loheri (PPG), and Charlie Coyle (SHG) getting the other tallies for Boston. Meanwhile, Anthony Beauvillier added a shorthanded goal with Rickard Rakell scoring on the power play late in the game for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Boston Bruins edged the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.

3 reasons why Boston Bruins won over Pittsburgh Penguins

#3 Effective special teams

The Boston Bruins special teams played a key role in helping them get the two points on Saturday afternoon.

First, the Bruins power play went 1-for-2, with Mason Lohrei getting his fourth of the season. Then, Charlie Coyle added a shorthanded marker to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead. Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal put the final nail in the coffin for the Penguins as they tried to get the equalizer during a 6-on-4 power play. All told, the Bruins’ penalty kill went 6-for-7.

#2 Korpisalo’s 31 saves

Joonas Korpisalo got the call for the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon, and he did not disappoint. Korpisalo stopped 31 of 33 shots, giving up a late goal with less than 30 seconds to go in the game.

Overall, Korpisalo gave the Bruins a solid performance, considering how much the Bruins have struggled in holding on to leads recently. As such, Korpisalo’s solid outing could be just what the Bruins need to spark a turnaround during the final stages of the season.

#1 Pastrnak extends point streak to 17 games

David Pastrnak scored his 32nd of the season to extend his point streak to 17 games. The streak has come amid some tough games for the Bruins. Nevertheless, Pastrnak continues to be the Bruins leading scoring, tallying 74 points in 61 games this season.

His opening goal on Saturday night set the tone for a solid game. Here’s a look:

The Bruins will be right back on the ice on Sunday night as they take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center. The Bruins will be looking to win back-to-back outings this weekend, as they cling to their playoff aspirations.

