Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Philadelphia Flyers | Feb. 8 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins conclude a back-to-back set of games on Saturday night when they visit Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Pittsburgh is coming off a 3-2 win without their captain on Friday night over the Rangers, while Philadelphia has been struggling mightily, having lost five consecutive games.

Despite Friday night's win, the Penguins (23-24-9) have dropped the standings lately. With 55 points, they are seventh in the Metropolitan Division, ahead of only their next opponent, the Philadelphia Flyers (23-26-7), with 53 points.

Pittsburgh's two injury absences are significant. Star forwards Sidney Crosby (upper body) and Evgeni Malkin (lower body) remain out of the lineup with injuries. Crosby's availability for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off is now in question. He was scheduled to captain Team Canada.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Rickard Rakell - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Michael Bunting - C Cody Glass - RW Danton Heinen

Line 3. LW Emil Bemstrom - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino

Line 4. LW Bokondji Imama - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD P.O. Joseph - RD Kris Letang

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Starter - Joel Blomqvist

Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Kevin Hayes, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Michael Bunting

Second Unit - Philip Tomasino, Cody Glass, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Bryan Rust, P.O. Joseph, Vincent Desharnais

Odds for Penguins vs. Flyers and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

The Flyers open up as slight home favorites to defeat the Pens in the battle of Pennsylvania.

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh is seen as a +127 road underdog while Philly is a -147 home favorite. Should these betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Penguins could win $127 while a $147 bet on the Flyers could net $100.

Saturday night will be the Penguins' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Pittsburgh will now have a two-week break to reset in hopes of turning their season around. They will return to the ice on Saturday, February 22, to host the rival Washington Capitals at 3 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena.

