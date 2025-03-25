Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Tampa Bay Lightning | March 25, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins will collide with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in their second of three straight games on the road. In the most recent outing, the team lost 4-3 against the reigning Stanley Cup Champs in a closely contested game that went to a shootout on Sunday.

On the flip side, Tampa Bay's heading into the game amid a two-game skid, which has seen it go 3-2 over the last five.

Currently, Pittsburgh is sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets. Given its record this season, the team is facing an uphill battle to make a run in the Wild Card race, with six points between it and the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust Connor Dewar - Evgeni Malkin - Philip Tomasino Joona Koppanen - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari Danton Heinen - Kevin Hayes - Bokondji Imama

Defense

Matt Grzelcyk - Kris Letang Conor Timmins - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Vladislav Kolyachonok

Goalies

Tristan Jarry Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay

Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Evgeni Malkin Philip Tomasino, Kevin Hayes, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill

Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ryan Shea

Looking at the previous meeting between the Penguins and the Lightning this season, as well as upcoming games on Pittsburgh's schedule

Today's game between the Penguins and Lightning will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

On Jan. 12, the two sides faced off for the first time this season, with Tampa Bay picking up a big 5-2 win on the road. The game notably saw Nikita Kucherov flirt with a hat trick for the Lightning, while Nick Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel all found the back of the net as well.

Following today's game, the Penguins will head to Buffalo for a showdown with the Sabres on Thursday, before returning home to wrap up the month of March with a showdown against the Ottawa Senators.

From there, the team will have just seven games left on their regular-season schedule, with four of them being played on the road.

