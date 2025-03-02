Perry game-winner, Pickard’s 35 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 3-1 over Carolina Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers snapped a five-game skid with a big win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at the PNC Arena. As for the Hurricanes, the loss put them back in the loss column. The Canes have a 4-6-0 record in their last 10 games and are falling fast in the Metro Division standings.

Adam Henrique (SHG), Corey Perry, and Evan Bouchard (PPG) got the tallies for the Edmonton Oilers. Sebastian Aho (PPG) replied for the Carolina Hurricanes.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers won over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won over Carolina Hurricanes

#3 Depth scoring

On a night in which Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were not the main focus of attention, it was the Edmonton Oilers’ depth scoring that came through. While McDavid registered an assist and Leon Draisaitl had two helpers, it was Adam Henrique and Corey Perry who moved the needle for the Oilers.

In particular, Corey Perry’s 13th of the season was the game-winner for the Oilers. For Perry, who’s mostly playing fourth-line minutes at this point in his career, the game-winner is a special one as it helps balance the Oilers’ attack, particularly against tight-checking teams like the Hurricanes.

#2 Pickard’s 35 saves

Edmonton Oilers backup netminder Calvin Pickard got the call on Saturday night. He answered the call by making 35 saves on the night. His performance was more than welcome as starting goalie Stuart Skinner has gone through a rough stretch over the last few outings.

Most importantly, Pickard backstopped the Oilers to their first win in their last six outings. Pickard has been a reliable backup netminder all season. So, Saturday night’s performance is another game that proves just how much Pickard means to the Oilers.

#1 Perry game-winner

Corey Perry got a huge goal for the Oilers, notching the game-winner against the Hurricanes. Here’s a look at the goal:

Perry does what he does best, hanging out in front of the net. He managed to get behind Carolina blueliner Jalen Chatfield, who misplayed the puck as the pass hit the front of the net. Perry, the wily vet, didn’t miss the puck and tapped it home for an easy goal in the wide-open cage.

The goal made the game 2-0 late in the second, as it would stand as the game-winner. For Perry, the goal was his first in his last five games. Perry had not scored since notching two against the Colorado Avalanche on February 7.

The Oilers will get a welcome couple of days off before hitting the ice again, taking on the Anaheim Ducks at home on Tuesday night.

